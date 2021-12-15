Fox News Gossip: Geraldo Rivera And Jon Scott Unhappy, Allegedly Next To Leave After Chris Wallace’s Departure

Is Fox News experiencing a mass exodus? One tabloid claimed recent departures have inspired Fox to shake things up and kick some beloved shows to the curb. Here’s the latest Fox News gossip.

Fox News Puts More Shows On The Chopping Block?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Fox News is slashing its lineup big time, and the next shows to go may surprise viewers. First, Fox cleaned house following sexual harassment allegations in 2016. Then, the network saw two more beloved pundits, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, hit the road after Tucker Carlson released his controversial Patriot Purge docuseries. And now, the tabloid says Fox News will look very different after the next round of layoffs.

“Jon Scott’s contract wasn’t renewed. He’ll be gone by the end of the year,” an insider spilled. “He’s well-liked and respected by co-workers, so I’m a little shocked Fox is parting ways with him.” But Scott isn’t the only one. Sources say Geraldo Rivera has had one foot out the door for some time now. “Geraldo is more right-wing than left, but he doesn’t want to toe a radical line if he isn’t buying into it,” another tipster concluded.

Here’s What We Know…

While we doubt the National Enquirer is speaking to an authority figure within Fox News’ top brass, it’s obvious the network is in a transitional period at the moment. Just in the last week, veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced that he was departing from the network to join CNN+. In his statement, Wallace said, “I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming.”

There’s no denying that the new Fox News will look very different from the last few years. So, will Fox lean into the changing tides and let more shows go in the process? Or will they scramble to fill seats and keep its current lineup as close to the old as possible? There’s no way of knowing. Until someone of authority within the network comments on the matter, articles like these are pure speculation.

The Tabloid On Fox News

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer‘s predictions about Fox News didn’t come true. In early 2021, the tabloid claimed Kayleigh McEnany would push Tucker Carlson off of the network. Then the magazine reported Carlson’s new docuseries was tearing the network apart. And more recently, the publication claimed Geraldo Rivera was going “scorched earth” and moving to CNN or MSNBC. Since these predictions have yet to come true, readers shouldn’t take the Enquirer‘s stories about Fox News at face value.

