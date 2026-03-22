Robert Mueller, the FBI’s sixth director and federal prosecutor who led the Russian probe during President Trump’s first term, has passed away. He was 81 years old.

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In a statement to the Associated Press, Mueller’s family confirmed the news.

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away,” the statement read. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Born in August 1994, Mueller enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after receiving his master’s degree in international relations at New York University. During his time in the military, Mueller earned numerous medals, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Mueller was named U.S. Assistant Attorney General in 1990. He was also placed in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. President George W. Bush later nominated him to become the FBI’s sixth director. After serving through Bush’s two presidential terms, Mueller was asked by President Obama to serve two additional years, completing his 10-year term. He stayed in the role until 2013.

The Mueller family announced in August 2025 that he was experiencing speaking and mobility issues four years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” they shared in a statement to The New York Times. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

The official cause of death has not been revealed. He is survived by his wife, Anne, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

President Trump Publicly Reacts to Robert Mueller’s Passing

Not long after Mueller’s death was announced, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his true thoughts.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good,” he wrote. “I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

President Trump’s noticeable animosity towards Meuleer stems from the former FBI director’s appointment as special counsel for the Justice Department. He was tasked to lead the investigation into the alleged ties between Russia’s government and Trump’s 2016 presidential election.

Mueller then spent two years investigating the allegations, with Trump calling the situation a “witch hunt.” In his 448-page report about the investigation, Meuler noted that he couldn’t conclude “one way or the other” whether Trump had obstructed justice.

“The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Mueller also noted.

The report further revealed, “The investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Mueller went on to teach a six-session course about the report at the University of Virginia School of Law.