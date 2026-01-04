former-child-actor-accuses-universal-studios-of-firing-him-after-he-reported-inappropriate-behavior

A former child actor has accused Universal Studios Hollywood of firing him after he reported inappropriate behavior within the park.

Steven Anthony Lawrence, who appeared on Disney Channel’s early 2000s show Even Stevens, stated he received retaliation from Universal Studios when he reported there was an alleged pedophile in the park.

“I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution,” Lawrence wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. He also included a photo of his Universal Studios badge. “Because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people.”

He then wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended because my Boss @vonblonde and her H.R. representative Julia.Mira@udx.com wants to retaliate for reporting a suspected pedofile around children.”

Lawrence further explained that while he truly misses his job at Universal Studios, he could not be associated with an organization or people who don’t care about performer and guest safety, while numerous people “continue to get hurt.”

“With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY CHILDREN TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD,” he added. “Be safe, everyone.”

Lawrence did not share evidence or reveal who he reported in his post.

Universal Studios Responds to Lawrence’s Claims

In a statement to TMZ, a Universal Studios spokesperson responded to Lawrence’s claims about his sudden firing.

“We have investigated and reviewed the concerns brought forward by this former employee,” the spokesperson stated. “And they were found to be inaccurate and without merit.”

The spokesperson further shared, “We take all employee concerns seriously and have established processes for raising any concerns without fear of retaliation.”

Despite the spokesperson’s statement, Lawrence received praise for his actions. Among those who showed him support was Chrisy Carlson Romano. She previously worked with him on Even Stevens. “Good for you Steven!” she wrote in the post’s comment section.

However, other Instagram users weren’t so supportive of Lawrence’s actions.

“You’re so unprofessional it’s embarrassing to even be associated with you as a performer,” one user wrote. “You should be thankful that so many people who worked with you on a daily basis have not already said everything about you online that they absolutely could.”

They then wrote, “Notice how all the people in the comments who directly worked with you cannot stand you. You making bold claims like this better come with some concrete evidence fast or it’s going to be even more embarrassing for you.”