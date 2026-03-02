Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Accused of Killing His Wife

A former American Idol contestant has been accused of killing his wife following a days-long investigation in Ohio.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet WHIO, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins announced that Caleb Carl Flynn, who auditioned for American Idol in 2013, was charged with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Additional charges included one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

“The Tipp City Police Department appreciates the community’s patience and support while this collaborative investigative team worked diligently on this complex case,” Adkins stated. “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the many agencies that have assisted—and continue to assist—in this investigation involving a tragic loss of life.”

Ashley was reportedly killed in her home in mid-February. Investigators said that she, her husband, and their daughters were inside the residence when someone allegedly broke in and shot her.

In the eight-minute 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, Caleb was heard telling the dispatcher that a burglary had taken place.

“Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife,” he stated. “Please, please hurry.”

Caleb then stated that Ashley had been shot three times and there was “blood everywhere.” He was heard telling his wife, “Ashley, baby, baby, please. Oh my God!”

Ashley’s body was found in the couple’s bedroom.

The Man Was Arrested Days After His Wife’s Death

Three days after Ashley passed away, Caleb was taken into custody and charged with murder and additional charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.

While appearing before a judge, Caleb stated, while fighting back tears, “Sir, I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Caleb’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, stated, “We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case. When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”

Ashley’s family also spoke to Fox News, stating that she brought “endless light” into their world. They also said they felt Caleb’s arrest was “made carefully and not without serious consideration.”

“After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken,” they explained. “And the process is being handled appropriately. We are clinging to our faith — just as Ashley did each and every day.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.