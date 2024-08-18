food-bank-accidentally-gives-candy-laced-with-meth-to-the-homeless

In a sweet gesture gone sour mistake, a New Zealand food bank is trying to locate meth-laced candies that were given to the homeless.

Last Wednesday, Auckland City Mission reported that pineapple-flavored sweets, disguised as innocent treats and bearing the logo of the Malaysian “Rinda” candy company, were donated anonymously to the charity. These items were subsequently included in food parcels distributed to those in need.

The charity’s food bank exclusively accepts donations of commercially produced food in sealed packaging. According to the food bank, the pineapple candies, marked with the label of the Malaysian brand Rinda, were received in a retail-sized bag. They “appeared as such when they were donated,” the food bank claimed.

As Many Has 400 People May Have Picked Up the Meth Laced Candies

Authorities have recovered 16 of the counterfeit candies. However, the charity has contacted nearly 400 folks who may have unknowingly received them.

“We want to make it clear that Rinda Food does not use or condone the use of any illegal drugs in our products,” the company’s general manager, Steven Teh, insisted in a statement.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Drug Foundation conducted the initial testing of these candies. They report that each package can contain up to 300 times the standard dose of methamphetamine. Of course, this makes them potentially lethal.

Foundation director Sarah Helm stated that each piece of candy contains approximately 3 grams of meth.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are. We recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them,” Helm explained to the New Zealand Herald. “If you or someone you know has eaten one and feels unwell, call [New Zealand’s emergency] 111 immediately.”

Luckily, It Seems Many Who Received Meth From the Food Bank Went Hawk Tauh Over It

However, drugs concealed as candy aren’t a new thing. Authorities reported that the candies, each valued at over $600 on the street, exemplify the common tactic used by traffickers to conceal drugs within seemingly harmless packaging.

However, city officials reported that the drug-laced candies were described as “funny tasting” and “revolting.” With any luck, this means that most people who tried them likely spat them out immediately.

Methamphetamine is a potent and highly addictive stimulant that impacts the central nervous system. It appears as a white, odorless crystalline powder with a bitter taste, readily dissolving in water or alcohol.