Florida Georgia Line Slammed For Alleged Poor Treatment Of Staff At Their Bar; Duo ‘Insanely Cheap,’ Worker Complains

Are the members of Florida Georgie Line famous cheapskates? One tabloid claims the members of the country band have a poor reputation at their own restaurant. Here’s what we know about this workplace scandal.

Florida Georgia Line Flamed By Disgruntled Restaurant Staff?

This week, the National Enquirer reports famous country duo Florida Georgia Line has a surprisingly poor reputation among the staff of their own restaurant. The three-floored FGL House draws a big crowd to Nashville’s Broadway strip, but sources say the duo, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, rarely visit the popular establishment. The stars “aren’t involved in the restaurant besides having their name on it,” an unnamed waiter charges.

But when Kelley and Hubbard do manage to visit, they demand VIP treatment. They apparently block off an entire floor and leave a less-than-generous tip. “They’re insanely cheap,” the anonymous staff member charges. “They give a $20 tip on a check for the entire night. That’s nothing compared to what a bartender could make working the normal floor.” Another employee adds, “They can afford to treat people right.”

Florida Georgia Line Never Visit Their Restaurant?

It’s hard to believe this story. While Kelley and Hubbard wouldn’t be the first celebrities to have a poor reputation among their employees, we’re a bit skeptical of this specific rumor. If the duo really was rude to their staff, there would surely be mention of it online — especially if it was a pattern of behavior like this tabloid is describing.

But, strangely, there isn’t a murmur about it on the web. So, if we were to take these rumors seriously, we’d have to believe that these employees are reserving their complaints specifically for this tabloid — and that just seems unlikely.

It looks like Kelley and Hubbard were just unlikely targets for the tabloid’s smear piece. That’s especially apparent when you consider how little detail the outlet provided about the musicians. Until any genuine staff members back up these testimonies, we can’t help but see this as an unwarranted attack against Kelley and Hubbard’s characters.

The Tabloid On Other Country Stars

But the members of Florida Georgia Line aren’t the first country stars the National Enquirer has made up stories about. Last March, the outlet reported Keith Urban was dangerously underweight. Then the magazine claimed Reba McEntire was pushing her boyfriend to get married.

The publication also alleged Tim McGraw was unwell after having a meltdown onstage. Finally, the tabloid claimed Blake Shelton forced NBC to cancel their next season of The Voice. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable when it comes to Nashville’s favorite stars.

