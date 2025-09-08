Florida Couple Accused Of Keeping Their 6 Children In Rooms With Only Potty Training Toilets

A Florida couple is facing child neglect charges after their children were found in extremely unsanitary conditions. Nathan and Laura Forczyk, 42 and 41, respectively, allegedly kept the kids locked inside rooms that only had potty training toilets inside.

As reported by WFTV, the disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday, September 2. The Palm Bay Police Department stated that Nathan called the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), requesting help with their children.

However, when PBPD officers arrived at the Dillard Drive residence, they discovered a house of horrors. A police report alleged that the house was deteriorated and in poor living conditions. Specifically, police allegedly found exposed electrical wires, ripped-off drywall, and urine and feces across the residence.

WFLA reported that all six children were allegedly found locked in separate bedrooms that only contained “child-sized potty training toilets.” Furthermore, the kids, with ages ranging from six months to seven years old, had no access to “food, water, or restroom facilities.”

Shockingly, Fox 35 reported that one of the children allegedly attempted to ingest marijuana as investigators were present at the scene.

Parents Arrested, Father Speaks Out

Nathan and Laura Forczyk were arrested and charged with six counts each of child neglect. Both of them posted $30,000 bonds and have been released from the Brevard County Jail.

After his release, Nathan spoke with WFTV and provided an explanation for the conditions in which his children were allegedly found.

The 42-year-old father said that four out of his six non-verbal autistic children were not potty-trained. This, combined with behavioral issues, resulted in the house being damaged.

Nathan would then express not feeling worried about his charges, as the children were raised “in a loving home.” Then, he added that they had moved to the Dillard Drive residence nine months ago. At the time, his neighbors were made aware that their children were autistic.

However, a PBPD spokesperson told the outlet that the Forczyk family was “In desperate need of assistance.” The spokesperson added that the family was “down on their luck.”

Spectrum News 13 detailed that Forczyk’s bond conditions entail that they must not contact each other or their children. Their arraignments are scheduled for September 30.