fitness-trainer-found-dead-after-apparent-argument-with-husband



A Brazilian fitness trainer, Débora “Debby” Michels, tragically lost her life outside her parents’ residence following an alleged physical altercation with her husband.

Local reports revealed that Michels’ lifeless body was discovered wrapped in a red cloth on the sidewalk near her parents’ home. Her brother, Alex Michels, shared, “Débora was a person very loved by everyone here in the community. Friends, family, everyone loved her.”

Michels’ husband, Alexander Gunsch, aged 48, confessed to authorities that he was responsible for her death and disposed of her body.

Fitness Trainer Found Dead, Allegedly Murdered by Husband

According to local sources, Gunsch admitted to grabbing Michels by the neck during the argument and throwing her against a wardrobe.

This caused her to feel unwell. In a panicked state, Gunsch placed her in the car intending to go to the hospital but realized she had already passed away en route. Subsequently, he left her body outside her parents’ house in Montenegro.

A police spokesperson condemned Gunsch’s actions, stating, “He simply dumped this victim’s body in front of [her] parents’ residence. Not only did he discard the cell phone, but also the victim’s body.” Authorities categorized Michels’ death as a homicide and promptly detained Gunsch, who was arrested on Sunday.

Michels’ family revealed that she had never previously disclosed any incidents of physical violence. However, the couple was in the process of separating. Gunsch and Michels had been in a relationship for 11 years. She was scheduled to move into her own apartment the day after her tragic demise.

Known for her passion for fitness, Michels worked as a personal trainer since 2011. She shared fitness tips and routines on her social media platforms. Her brother fondly remembered her as a captivating and special person. She loved her job and spreading joy to those around her.