Fitness Influencer Jaxon Tippet Dies Suddenly at Age 30 Just Days After Post About ‘Dying Young’

Jaxon Tippet, a bodybuilder and well-known fitness influencer from Australia, passed away just days after turning 30 while in Turkey.

Videos by Suggest

He died while traveling with his loved ones in Turkey on Sunday, as announced by his family on Tippet’s Instagram. The cause of death was a heart attack, his family confirmed in an update on his Instagram stories.

Jaxon Tippet passed away from a heart attack on November 10, as his family shared on social media. (Image via Instagram / @iamjaxontippet)

Tippet, a devoted single father, boasted over 225,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly shared fitness updates and motivational content. Just days before his untimely passing, this fitness influencer celebrated his 30th birthday by offering some poignant advice.

“Growing old is better than the alternative: dying young,” Tippet wrote in part. “All that truly matters in the end is that you loved.”

“Life is too short – enjoy it,” he added.

Tippet was a devoted single father raising a young child. (Image via GoFundMe)

Of course, Tippet’s fans and friends flooded the comments of the post revealing his passing.

“Pure heart. Was selfless and loving. Heavy loss. Don’t take life for granted. Sending prayers and love for the family ❤️🔒,” one fan wrote.

“Lost for words brother, such a genuine dude, who wanted everyone to succeed. I’m grateful for the time spent with you bro, I’ll cherish them moments forever!RIP❤️🕊️,” a second fan added.

“Jaxon you were one of the kindest people I’ve met. My heart goes out to your family and friends. ❤️,” a third fan wrote.

Jaxon Tippet Was Candid About Past Struggles with Steroids

Tippet candidly shared his past challenges, including a debilitating steroid addiction that significantly disrupted his life and career for several years. In 2017, he was arrested with over 250 steroid tablets and vials of testosterone, resulting in a $4,000 fine from the courts.

“It was hell, bro,” he told The New York Post in 2022. “I lost a girlfriend off of it, I nearly lost my family off of it. I nearly went to jail as I got caught with my own personal use of steroids.”

Tippet’s posts often featured his mother, Sharee. (Image via Instagram / @iamjaxontippet)

Meanwhile, Tippet’s family is raising funds to bring his remains back to Australia and cover funeral costs. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has collected over AUD 32,000 of its $50,000 goal.