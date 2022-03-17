This Wine Subscription Service Caters To Your Exact Tastes With 98% Accuracy

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are countless varieties, brands, and styles of wine, which can make shopping for your next bottle difficult. As a wine drinker and former liquor store employee, I have plenty of experience in both sides of the wine-buying experience.

I know how frustrating it is to pick out the best wine based on labels and vague wine knowledge alone. And I definitely know how annoying it is to get this dreaded inquiry: “I’m thinking of a bottle of wine I had five years ago. It was red, maybe. Do you know what wine I’m thinking of?”

Read: the liquor store employee does not know what wine you drank five years ago on vacation in another state. But thanks to Firstleaf, you don’t have to, either.

What Is Firstleaf?

Firstleaf is a wine company and subscription service rolled into one. While Firstleaf offers hundreds of wines from all over the world, it knows you’re not going to want to try hundreds of different wines. You like what you like, and you don’t like what you don’t like.

That’s why Firstleaf has perfected its virtual curation system. Using a short online quiz, Firstleaf develops a wine profile tailored exactly to your taste. Then, Firstleaf delivers six bottles you’ll love directly to your door.

Firstleaf ships your delivery in a recyclable, anti-break box, which includes tasting and pairing cards and the Firstleaf Club newsletter. Additionally, Firstleaf offers wine concierge services. So, you can get your vino intel straight from the source.

Let Firstleaf Find Your New Favorites

There are several reasons why a Firstleaf subscription is better than aimlessly wandering the aisles of your liquor store. The first (and most important) reason is Firstleaf’s ability to develop your exact wine profile based on billions of data points.

But you don’t have to be an armchair sommelier to take Firstleaf’s wine quiz. The questionnaire starts with the easy stuff: red, white, or both? It will ask you your preferred level of sweetness and your opinions on popular wines types and brands.

You can choose how adventurous you’d like your selections to get. In addition, the quiz will ask your opinion on common wine notes like oak, coffee, fruit, minerals, and more. These questions help narrow down your exact flavor profile—and we mean exact. Less than two percent of Firstleaf users will get the same results.

Picking out wine might be confusing, but that doesn’t mean you should cede to drinking the same brand for the rest of your life. Firstleaf does all of the hard work for you. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy award-winning, internationally renowned wines.

Enjoy Your Champagne Taste On A Beer Pocket

I’m not going to pretend I’m above a $5 bottle of wine. But there are definite upsides to splurging on a nicer bottle (I’m talking double-digit prices, people). Though not always the case, these wines tend to have better ingredients and flavor and are less likely to cause hangovers.

This only adds to the daunting nature of trying a new wine. After all, who would feel comfortable shelling out major cash for a wine you might take one sip of and hate? Even if you did know that you’d like the wine, it’s hard to enjoy champagne tastes on a beer pocket.

Luckily, Firstleaf’s wide selection of award-winning wines comes at a huge discount. These discounts are possible because Firstleaf eliminates the middleman between you and the winery. Firstleaf members save up to 60%, with each bottle costing only $13.33.

If you don’t like the wine Firstleaf sent, the company will credit you for the price of the bottle. Good luck finding a liquor store with that same policy.

Sip And Enjoy Worry-Free

Like a fine wine, Firstleaf’s customization and convenience get even better over time. The more wines you receive, try, and rate, the more personalized your wine profile becomes. After rating just three wines—half of your first shipment—Firstleaf’s predictions reach a 98% accuracy rate.

Moreover, the more wine you drink, the more money you save. You can choose to upgrade your shipment to a full case with 12 bottles at any time with no extra fees. Plus, you can cancel or change your delivery at any time—no strings attached.

The world of wine is certainly a vast and varied one. Don’t waste any more time or money on blind taste tests. Sip confidently and worry-free with this revolutionary wine subscription service. Whether you like candy-sweet rosés or the driest reds possible (or both), Firstleaf is waiting to send you your new favorite wine. Cheers!

