firefighter-seriously-injured-after-falling-40-feet-out-of-window-while-battling-fire

A firefighter was seriously injured after falling 40 feet from a window while fighting a five-alarm fire in Manhattan on Friday.

Fire officials report that a firefighter operating a hose line was descending the stairs when he accidentally stepped into a window. This resulted in a fall of approximately 40 feet down a shaft behind the Hamilton Heights apartment building.

At 2:41 this afternoon, the FDNY responded to a report of a fire on West 145 street in Harlem. The fire quickly spread from the second to the third, fourth, and fifth floors.



“During the overhaul, we had a firefighter who was backing down the stairs and stepped into a window… pic.twitter.com/pPq8ci8bL0 — FDNY (@FDNY) November 2, 2024

The firefighter received immediate medical care at the scene before being taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials report that he is in serious but stable condition.

“We were blessed today because we had the fire department’s physician on scene, as well as the elite rescue medics who were at the location, so once the firefighters were able to bring our brother out, they were able to start immediate treatment and transport him to the hospital,” Chief Michael Fields, chief of EMS said, per CBS News.

Zachary Iscol, the emergency management commissioner of New York City, thanked the quick-thinking first responders following the harrowing incident.

“Thank you to the men and women of the FDNY and to those incredible rescue medics for the work that they did today. When the mayday call was made, they rushed in without question. We’re so lucky to have them in service of this city,” Iscol said.

NYC’s Mayor Visited the Injured Firefighter Friday Night

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Mayor Eric Adams visited the firefighter at the hospital.

“He was awake and responsive, you know. He seems to be, you know, of good spirits,” Adams explained.

The name of the injured firefighter has not yet been disclosed. However, officials report that he has served at Engine 58 for three years.

According to officials, a firefighter was engaged in combatting a fire that erupted on the second floor of an apartment building located on West 145th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, shortly after 2:40 p.m.

FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods stated that strong winds gusting through the front windows intensified the fire. This allowed the flames to engulf the building up to the sixth floor.

Over 200 firefighters responded to the large blaze, with five civilians and three firefighters sustaining injuries. Fortunately, those injured are reportedly in stable condition, with their injuries considered minor.

The FDNY said approximately ten apartments were affected, displacing around 40 residents.

As of 10:20 p.m. last night, the Red Cross reported that they had registered 94 individuals from 34 households to receive emergency assistance. This includes temporary lodging and financial support.