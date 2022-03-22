Felicity Huffman Allegedly At Brink Of Divorcing William H. Macy In Wake Of College Admissions Scandal, Gossip Said

Did Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy get divorced? Twelve months ago, the two were still reeling from the college admissions scandal, and rumors raged of an imminent split. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

‘Felicity & William: On The Brink?’

According to Star, Macy and Huffman’s marriage was on very thin ice. The two were apparently struggling to overcome the problems brought along by the scandal. An anonymous friend of the two didn’t see divorce as imminent but did note that this rough patch had gone on for far too long.

You need evidence to back up any story, and this outlet could provide nothing of the sort. At the time, Macy and Huffman had recently been spotted embracing at LAX, so this sure felt like a longshot. If Macy was going to leave Huffman, why would he wait for the heat to subside from the scandal? It just didn’t make any sense, so Gossip Cop debunked it.

Did They Call it Off?

No, of course not. This bait-and-switch story floated the idea of divorce in its headline only to backtrack in the story itself. It’s deliberately misleading and a surefire sign of deceit. One year later and Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are still wed.

Huffman’s maintained a pretty low profile since the college admissions scandal. Macy celebrated the end of his Showtime series Shameless, but she did not accompany him to the Emmy Awards. Huffman and Macy were seen going out for a night on the town just a month ago, so it sure looks like things are okay at home.

There’s More History Here

Star was very quick to announce a TV tell-all for Felicity Huffman to discuss the scandal all the way back in 2019. In reality, she seems genuinely embarrassed by what happened and just wants to move on. She and Macy are hardly the only couple with bogus divorce rumors thrust upon them.

On the other side of the admissions scandal, Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin were also supposedly set to divorce. They’re still together as well. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are still married contrary to this outlet’s November story promising the contrary. George and Amal Clooney are apparently perpetually on the brink of divorce, yet they’re still going strong.

Divorce sells magazines whether the split even happens or not. You should only take what Star says with a grain of salt. This Huffman story alone proves its promises of marital woe should not be trusted.

