Felicity Huffman Fuming Over Lori Loughlin’s TV Comeback?

Is Felicity Huffman jealous of Lori Loughlin‘s new TV gig? Both Huffman and Loughlin played a role in the college admissions scandal, but one tabloid claims Huffman is having a harder time getting back to normal. Here’s what we know.

Felicity Huffman ‘Seeing Red’ Over Lori Loughlin’s Return To TV?

This week, OK! reports Felicity Huffman is “furious” that Lori Loughlin has slipped right back into Hollywood. GAC Family recently announced that Loughlin will star in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas — her first role since getting swept up in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. But Huffman, who also served time for her part in the scandal, has yet to book anything, and she apparently wasn’t happy to learn about Loughlin’s new gig. “Felicity was shocked,” says an insider.

Apparently, Huffman just doesn’t think it’s fair. While Huffman only served eleven days in prison, Loughlin was locked up for two months. Huffman “copped a plea early on — unlike Lori — so she can’t understand why the industry is being so hard on her,” the source explains. And since Huffman is married to Emmy winner William H. Macy, she “was hoping that would help her get offers, but that hasn’t happened,” the tipster dishes. “She’s paid her penance and feels like Lori messed with the system even worse than she did.”

Felicity Huffman ‘Shocked’ By Lori Loughlin’s New Gig?

This story just isn’t true. While audiences might see Loughlin back on TV before Huffman, that doesn’t mean the Desperate Housewives star isn’t booking roles. In fact, Huffman’s return to TV was actually confirmed well before Loughlin’s. Around this time last year, reports confirmed that Huffman will lead the cast in a new ABC comedy. While the project is still in pre-production, it’s obvious she isn’t having too much trouble getting gigs.

Unlike this magazine, both actresses are putting the scandal behind them. It’s completely pointless to pit them against each other. While they both played a part in the college admissions scandal, their crimes were unrelated to one another. They are in very different circumstances, and one woman’s success doesn’t mean the other’s failure. Only time will tell just how much their careers will recover, but we doubt they’re watching each other too closely.

The Tabloid On Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman

This isn’t the first time OK! got it wrong about Loughlin or Huffman. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed Huffman was planning to make a movie based on her prison diary. Then the magazine alleged Loughlin and her husband were divorcing. And more recently, the tabloid reported Huffman’s scandal was causing tension among her old Desperate Housewives co-stars and delaying a potential reboot. Obviously, OK! doesn’t have the inside scoop on Huffman or Loughlin.