February 27-March 5 Weekly Horoscope: Brace For Rocky Waters Ahead

As we close in on the end of Pisces season, emotions are at an all-time high. Some signs are reveling in highs; others are sinking in lows. Even more are getting tossed in the waves caused by the powerful conjunction between Venus, Pluto, and Mars. That’s right, these three planetary heavy-hitters will be duking it out this week and adding some cosmic chaos to these emotional times.

Where does your sign fall in line this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

It’s time for you to get that weight off your chest, Aries. While you shouldn’t necessarily spend this week burning bridges, you would benefit from some frank conversation. This conversation likely needs to happen in finances, romance, or both.

If you choose to put this confrontation off for another day, you’re likely the only one to suffer for it. You won’t get your point across with unexplained passive aggression. To get to the bottom of this, you’re going to have to speak your truth (and be prepared to listen to theirs, too).

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

There are a lot of new things on the horizon, which is unsettling to your homey proclivities. You know that staying in your comfort zone forever will be harmful in the long run. Still, you can’t shake the nerves associated with entering the unknown. As a result, you’re starting to dig your heels in and lash out.

Indeed, molting out of your shell is a difficult process. But what if you end up liking the new one better? This week, find that tiny glimmer of curiosity within you and follow it into your new digs.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You are naturally intelligent and versatile. Consequently, when things don’t come easy to you, you’re quick to move on to the next thing. Your adaptable spirit doesn’t mind the sudden change in scenery, but your tendency to flee is cheating you out of valuable experiences.

Not everything in life comes easy. Ironically, some of the best things in life are the most difficult. The stars are aligned in your favor to buckle down and put in the work this week. When the going gets tough, the tough get going: so, get going.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

Don’t downplay the tangible effects of your emotions. Navigating the choppy waters of your inner self is tiring. Once you acknowledge this, you can give yourself the grace you need to rest, recharge, and reassess. This doesn’t necessarily mean taking a break from everything.

Rather, you can compartmentalize and focus on one thing at a time. If your relationships have been causing strife, dive into your work and hobbies this week—or vice versa. Some healthy introspection can help restore some balance to your off-kilter life.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Normally, you feel relatively in control. But lately, the rug seems to be slipping out from under you. Your schedule is overwhelming, your sense of self is rocky, and your glow is starting to weaken because of it. A new moon passing behind your ruling body, the Sun, encourages you to rest and recharge your batteries.

Your hesitancy to do so is likely tied to your ego’s desire to be constantly impressive. However, there’s a part of you that knows you need to take a beat. Try listening to that voice for once.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

You have the natural gift of foresight, which makes you a great advice-giver and problem-solver. But you struggle to relay this same skill to your own life. Indeed, when it comes to your circumstances, you’re slow to take anyone’s advice—including your own.

Maybe it’s your headstrong way of trying to prove yourself wrong. Or, maybe you can’t resist the temptation of a good challenge. Either way, you’re often left in puzzling situations of your own design. Just because you normally give advice doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it when necessary.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You’ve been feeling unfulfilled and restless within your personal relationships. The conflicts seem too convoluted and complex to solve by yourself. Moreover, you’re self-aware enough to know that your subjectivity is likely clouding your judgment, anyway.

Rather than beating a dead horse, try a different problem. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees when it comes to relationships. Helping someone else through their problems might be the shift in perspective you needed to solve yours.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You crave intensity, yet you shy away from vulnerability. Eventually, you’ll have to come to terms with the fact that one does not exist without the other—at least not in the long term. To reach the level of satisfaction you seek in your relationships, you’re going to need a different tactic.

Shifting your philosophy on interpersonal dynamics might seem foreign at first. You prefer keeping people at a safe, comfortable distance. However, you’ve become lonely in creating all of this empty space. You made that distance; you can also be the one to shrink it.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

One of the perks of being a constant go-getter is sheer endurance. You take great risks because you know you’ll have the energy to get back up if you fall. Statistically speaking, you’ve bolstered your chances of your hard work paying off—and this week, it looks like it will.

An opportunity to expand your horizons will present itself this week. Thanks to your ruling planet, Jupiter’s favorable position, this success will likely manifest in your work life or health. The stars suggest smooth sailing ahead, so go on and do what you do best: prosper!

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

It’s high time you started caring for yourself the way you care for others. You’ve developed a fear of vulnerability after years of being self-sufficient. But now, your self-sufficiency is starting to do more harm than good. You have people in your corner who want to help. Why won’t you let them?

Of course, a simple answer would be: it’s scary. Depending on others means giving them the space to potentially let you down. Conversely, you also open yourself up to the possibility of being pleasantly surprised. Isn’t it worth a shot?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

You prioritize freedom over all else, but your inability to stay put is putting you in a new type of cage. In this one, you rarely get to enjoy the pleasures of comfort, familiarity, and, yes—even tradition. Don’t get it confused, Aquarius. Constantly moving from one thing to the next is still a routine; it just looks a little different.

Appreciating the mundane can help the extraordinary feel even more magical. It might take some getting used to, but you stand to benefit from it in the end.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Because you’re a hopeless romantic, you spend most of your time seeking out the positives in life. This includes yourself, your surroundings, and other people. While this optimism is impressive, it can also be misleading. Your no-negativity blinders have caused you to miss red flags along your path.

Don’t conflate contentedness with ignorance. Eventually, these problems will become too large to ignore. Stop pushing your feelings to the side for the sake of placidity. There’s nothing wrong with rocking the boat if it leads you to better waters.

