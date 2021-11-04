Fears For Scott Disick After Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Engagement?

Is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement sending Scott Disick into a downward spiral? According to one magazine, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend is wary of her new relationship and “isn’t taking the news” too well. So what’s going on? Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Is Scott Disick ‘Furious’ About Kourtney Kardashian Getting Engaged?

Per Us Weekly, Scott Disick is anything but happy regarding Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement to Travis Barker. Apparently, Disick “is in a world of pain and shock over this,” an insider spills. After Barker popped the question, Disick found the news “humiliating and a total nightmare.” The same source leaks that Disick finds Barker “creepy” and is suspicious that he and Kardashian are codependent.

The tabloid then notes that Disick has been to rehab several times over the years, and Kardashian’s engagement could very well lead him there again. “A lot of people think this could send Scott into a free fall,” the source explains. Despite this, Kardashian and Barker are over the moon for their wedding and have big plans for the future. The tabloid alleges Barker and Kardashian “will have a baby together without a doubt” and may even be pregnant already. According to another insider, Kardashian “could be pregnant already, but she’s playing that down.”

Is Scott Disick Okay?

So, how much of Us Weekly’s report was accurate? It appears like it is indeed true that Scott Disick didn’t take Kardashian’s engagement news very well. According to Entertainment Tonight, Disick has been partying with significantly younger women. “He is also trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being spotted out and about,” one source said.

Despite this, for the magazine to bring up Disick’s rehab past is pretty cruel. While Disick has spent some time in rehab, that doesn’t mean he’s destined to go back because Kourtney and Barker got engaged. The magazine crossed a line by turning a serious issue into an excuse to trash talk Disick.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Pregnant?

The final paragraphs of Us Weekly’s report on Kardashian and Barker claim the duo is already thinking about having a child. As adorable as that would be, this tabloid has a shaky history reporting on pregnancy rumors, and it’s rarely correct.

For example, the outlet once claimed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were gunning for a second child. Again, the story was exciting, but there was no evidence to suggest the duo was trying to have another kid. The tabloid also pushed pregnancy rumors on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. According to “sources,” the couple was going to have a child via surrogate. However, the tabloid’s been pushing pregnancy rumors on Shelton and Stefani for so long, it’s impossible to give the narrative any merit. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are free to grow their family if they wish, don’t expect to hear about it from the tabloids.