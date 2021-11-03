Fears For Bill Clinton After Health Crisis, ‘On Brink Of Death’?

Is Bill Clinton in a major health crisis? One tabloid claims the former president was minutes away from death during a recent hospital stay. Let’s check in on the 42nd president of the United States.

Bill Clinton ‘Wasted Away’ During Hospital Stay?

This week, the Globe reports Bill Clinton is in poor shape. The ex-POTUS checked into a hospital earlier this month for a urinary tract infection, but doctors soon learned that the problem was much worse than they had anticipated. Clinton had developed sepsis, a severe infection throughout the body that can be fatal. According to the tabloid, his sepsis was “out of control” and he was “just 60 minutes from death.”

After an intense round of antibiotics, Clinton left the hospital. But onlookers say, “He looked absolutely horrendous, like he’d been to hell and back.” Another source adds, “Bill’s still at death’s door. With all of his lingering health issues, he’s not out of the woods.” Add on the stress of his association to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and the outlook isn’t promising, the outlet notes. “I’d not be surprised the Maxwell case in some way contributed to his hospitalization,” another tipster speculated.

But a political author who has been critical of Clinton in the past suggests it was only a matter of time, given his vices. “It’s a miracle he’s alive because he’s abused his body his whole life with dope, bad food, lack of sleep, and rampant sexual promiscuity. The only reason he’s still alive is that he’s a former president of the United States who is given the world’s best medical care.”

How Is Bill Clinton’s Health?

Despite the magazine’s grim prognosis, Bill Clinton is back home and feeling much better. While the tabloid claims Clinton was minutes away from death, one of Clinton’s aides insists his sepsis was not acute. A spokesperson for the Clinton family also said, “He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.” And Clinton himself echoed this in a video uploaded to Twitter.

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021

The former president said, “I’m on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there: Take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves. We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I, for one, am going to do my best to be around to keep doing the most that I can for a lot longer!”

It looks like he’s past the worst of it and on the mend. The tabloid obviously just wanted to use Clinton’s ailments to insult him and speculate wildly about his personal life. The outlet had no real concern for Clinton’s health or wellbeing. Readers should look elsewhere for updates on the former president.

The Tabloid On The Clintons

This isn’t the first time the Globe peddled a Clinton health crisis. Last year, the tabloid reported Clinton was wasting away due to health problems. Then the publication alleged Clinton “doesn’t have long to live.” The magazine has even gone after his wife, Hillary Clinton, claiming her health was failing after recently gaining weight. Readers shouldn’t trust a word the Globe prints about the Clintons.