Fears For Ben Affleck After Alleged Weight Loss And Relationship Problems, Unverified Reports Say

Are Ben Affleck‘s friends fearing for his well-being? Rumor has it, his reunion with Jennifer Lopez has been detrimental to the actor’s mental health and sobriety. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

Ben Affleck Headed For Heartbreak?

Back in August, Star reported Jennifer Lopez had been using her relationship with Ben Affleck to increase her own popularity. That’s not to say Affleck hasn’t been eating up the perks of his relationship with Lopez. “They’ve done a masterful job of projecting a fairytale to the world that they’re head over heels in love again, but it’s all kind of a game for them and a different story when the cameras are off,” an inside source dished.

But another source claimed Affleck was way more emotionally invested in their relationship than Lopez. “Jen’s a genius at positioning herself a certain way, and she’s got the man of her dreams back where she wants him and the world eating out of her hand,” the tipster explained. And finally, the source mused that Lopez’s “Hollywood lifestyle” was a threat to Affleck’s sobriety. Read more about Affleck’s impending heartbreak here.

Ben Affleck Sparks Fears Of Relapse?

Then, In Touch revealed that Affleck was on a slippery slope to relapse. While Affleck had been all smiles in recent months, witnesses saw him sporting a very different look on a recent outing. “He looked really thin and tired. Nothing like he did when they were at his movie premiere in Venice a couple of weeks before when they both looked so glamorous,” onlookers said of the actor.

The source added, “He certainly lights up for the cameras, but the guy in the tux smiling on the red carpet with no care in the world is not the real Ben.” And since it’s no secret Affleck has struggled with alcoholism for years, the insider speculated he wasn’t far from slipping off the wagon. The insider said Affleck was “haunted by his demons. He seems to be leading a double life.” We investigated Affleck’s possible relapse here.

Ben Affleck Leading Double Life?

Then, Woman’s Days echoed these concerns. A source told the tabloid that Affleck “still gambles and is in contact with some old friends who could be considered shady,” adding, “Ben is much more fragile than he looks.” But the magazine added that Lopez was worried sick about Affleck. “She watched him hit rock bottom with the rest of the world” a source explained, “so some part of her must be worried it could happen again.” Read more about Affleck’s double life here.