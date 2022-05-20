Faye Dunaway Allegedly Lashing Out At Past Co-Stars Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Anonymous Source Says

Is Faye Dunaway badmouthing her old co-stars? One tabloid claims the Hollywood legend doesn’t plan on holding back in a scathing tell-all. Let’s take a closer look at Dunaway’s rumored feuds.

Faye Dunaway ‘Ready To Spill’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Faye Dunaway is still “acting like a diva” despite fading out of the spotlight. “She’s horrible to work with,” an insider spilled to the tabloid. “She’s been exhibiting bizarre, hellish behavior for decades. The A-listers today would rather work with anyone other than queen of mean Faye.”

The magazine recounts how Dunaway’s co-stars have remarked on her bad attitude in the past. “She threw something at me because I ad-libbed a line. She was just so rude,” James Woods said of his time working with Dunaway on The Disappearance of Aimee. There was even an old rumor that the actress refused to flush her own toilets on the set of Chinatown and made crew members do it for her.

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in a 1974 still from Chinatown (Paramount/Getty Images)

And apparently, Dunaway’s former co-stars, the likes of which include Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Robert Redford, all “cringe” when people bring her up. “They wouldn’t work with her now,” the tipster muses. But according to the source, Dunaway has a plan to settle the score. “She’s stewing and planning to get back at them all, and what better way than to write a tell-all about her Hollywood years? She’ll strip them down to the bone and expose most of them as the lewd lechers they were!”

Is Faye Dunaway Writing A Tell-All?

This report is a bit bizarre, to say the least. It is true that Faye Dunaway’s Hollywood reputation is in shreds after being fired from the Broadway-bound play Tea at Five. Back in 2019, the actress was removed from the project for allegedly abusing crew members both physically and verbally. The news came as no surprise to a few of her old co-stars, who had similar horror stories about Dunaway’s supposed behavior to share. But, notably, there hasn’t been much news about Dunaway in the three years since. She seems to still get consistent work, but nothing that really makes headlines anymore.

But the timing, while odd, isn’t even the strangest part. What we find most baffling is the notion that Dunaway is finally “ready to spill,” and that’s because Dunaway already published a memoir back in 1995. In the book, Looking for Gatsby: My Life, Dunaway set out to finally tell her side of the story, and she didn’t hold back. But, notably, she didn’t meaninglessly go after the old co-stars that always supported her.

Jack Nicholson, for example, helped Dunaway land her role in Chinatown. And then in 2016, Dunaway told People that she and Nicholson had always been close, and even called him “one of a kind.” Why would she suddenly decide to badmouth him all these years later? It just doesn’t make any sense. It seems like the magazine suddenly remembered that Dunaway has a reputation as a Hollywood pariah and decided to dredge up all of the dirty details of her fall from grace once again.

The Tabloid On Hollywood Feuds

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has invented a feud for a famous actor. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Tom Selleck was feuding with Mark Harmon over who would be the “top dog” at CBS. Then the magazine claimed Jennifer Aniston and Vera Farmiga were at each other’s throats over a role in the Sopranos prequel. And more recently, the publication alleged Ed Asner secretly resented Mary Tyler Moore on the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t really have any insight into the social lives of celebrities.

