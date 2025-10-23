Fast Food Chain Closing All Locations Amid Legal Dispute

One U.S. market is about to lose a taste of diner-style comfort as it says goodbye to a fast food favorite.

Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC will close all six of its Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes locations in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 23. This decision comes just seven months after the opening of its first two locations, according to The Street.

“After careful evaluation, Big Boy Restaurant Group has determined that continuing to operate under these conditions is no longer sustainable or beneficial for its employees or the brand,” Big Boy Restaurant Group explained in a press release.

Big Boy Restaurant Group assumed leases for several Frisch’s Big Boy locations earlier this year after the owners’ failure to pay over $4.5 million in rent led to multiple evictions. Due to these financial issues, Frisch’s now operates just over 30 restaurants, down from 80 locations in 2024.

A Legal Dispute Led to the Popular Fast Food Chain Using the Name Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes

Big Boy Restaurant Group planned to relaunch these locations under its own name, expanding into Southwest Ohio. However, Frisch’s sued, alleging Big Boy Restaurant Group’s use of the name in the region infringed on its trademark rights in Indiana, Kentucky, and parts of Ohio and Tennessee.

A judge put the kibosh on Big Boy Restaurant Group using the name in Southwest Ohio. So, the company quickly pivoted, rebranding all six new spots as Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes – a charming nod to the Big Boy mascot’s main squeeze.

Six Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes locations are closing: four in Cincinnati, one in Miamisburg, and one in Troy, all in Ohio.

Before the legal dispute, Big Boy Restaurant Group planned to open more than 50 restaurants in the area. Despite the closures, the fast food brand is optimistic about returning in the future.

“While Big Boy Restaurant Group is stepping back from the Southwest Ohio market at this time, the company remains hopeful that once the matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name,” Big Boy Restaurant Group explained in a statement.