‘Fast and Furious’ Star Arrested After Dogs Kill Neighbor’s Pet

A star from the Fast and Furious franchise is in the doghouse after his burly canines allegedly mauled his neighbor’s dog.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, singer and actor Tyrese Gibson was arrested Friday in Georgia after his four mastiff dogs allegedly mauled his neighbor’s small dog. Footage reportedly captured the animals at the neighbor’s door moments before the incident.

The 46-year-old 2 Fast 2 Furious star turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with one count of cruelty to animals just before 6 a.m., according to online records viewed by The Post.

‘Fast and Furious’ franchise star Tyrese Gibson was charged with misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals on Friday. (Image via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Gibson was released a short time later after posting a $20,000 bond.

Gibson, a Los Angeles native, is best known for his role as Roman Pearce in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, appearing in eight of its 11 films.

The actor’s dogs allegedly attacked and killed a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry after escaping Gibson’s home on the evening of September 18.

According to police, this was the sixth escape from Gibson’s estate that week.

The gargantuan canines were caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera moments before the fatal attack, according to footage obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta and CBS News Atlanta.

One dog barked and scratched at the neighbor’s front door while the others roamed the yard.

“There was a little lump of fur. He was a little white fluff,” Henry’s owner, Harrison Parker, told Fox 5 Atlanta after finding his dog’s body. “In the dark, I almost didn’t believe it. It was horrible.”

“I lost my best friend in the worst way,” he added.

‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Reportedly Bought the Dogs Fearing ‘Stalkers’

Gibson stated he acquired the dogs less than four years ago because “stalkers” were randomly appearing at his home.

“His only motivation in bringing these dogs into his life was to protect his family and provide peace of mind,” Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, explained in a statement on the actor’s Instagram.

According to Banks, Gibson was not home during the fatal attack. However, he promptly decided to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies.

“I had no idea I would ever wake up to this nightmare. I know the family must feel the same way. To them, please know that my heart is broken for you. I am praying for your healing and for your beloved pet, who never deserved this. I remain committed to facing this matter with honesty, responsibility, and compassion,” Gibson himself added.

The video showed the larger dogs playing with smaller Pomeranians. It was unclear who owned the smaller dogs.

Fulton County Police investigated and found Gibson had been warned repeatedly about controlling his dogs. Officials ordered him to surrender the dogs to animal services by September 22, but he missed the deadline.

Before authorities could seize the dogs upon returning with an arrest warrant on September 29, Gibson had already rehomed them.