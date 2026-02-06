Fan-Favorite TV Host ‘Died Suddenly’ Late Last Year: Cathy Brugett Was 71

Cathy Brugett, a beloved host of Cleveland’s PM Magazine in the early 1980s, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

According to Town Dock, Brugett “died suddenly” on Dec. 9 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. She was 71.

Brugett was one of the original hosts of the magazine-format show, co-hosting with Jim Finerty from 1979 to 1983. She later teamed up with Tony Harris and Michael Stanley.

Brugett eventually left the Cleveland show but continued working with the PM Magazine franchise. She and her husband, professional photographer and videographer Drew Peretzky, sailed the world, creating travel content that aired on affiliates nationwide.

The couple returned to Cleveland in 1987, opening Gateway Communications, a downtown video production company. After retiring to Oriental, North Carolina, Brugett continued to write for Sherwin-Williams until her death.

Cathy Brugett Was Also a Dedicated Volunteer

Meanwhile, Brugett was a dedicated volunteer in Pamlico County. She joined the Pamlico Musical Society board in 2011 and served as publicity chair for four years. Patty Rosencrantz recalled, per Town Dock, “She was so much fun to work with,” noting her professional writing skills and contributions to the organization.

She was a founding board member of the group that launched Neuse Neighbors Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping members over 50 live independently in their own homes. She wrote training materials, publicity documents, and created the NNN website. She served in this role from 2017 to the end of 2023.

Most recently, Brugett volunteered at HeartWorks in Bayboro, North Carolina.

“Always a bright, smiling presence, Cathy inspired confidence in her HeartWorks students by giving them hope, creative literacy learning opportunities, and joyful positivity,” Executive Director at HeartWorks, Karen Prince, told Town Dock. “Typical of her inspirational teaching methods, her latest project involved co-writing a book with a struggling young student.”

Cathy Brugett is survived by her husband, Drew Peretzky of Arapahoe, and her mother, Sue Brugett of Oriental.