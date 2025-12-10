Famous Singer Killed, and His Son Is in Custody: Jubilant Sykes Was 71

Jubilant Sykes, a famous opera singer, has passed away at the age of 71 after he was stabbed at his Santa Monica residence on Monday.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC 7, the incident occurred in the evening hours, with Sykes discovered by responding law enforcement with “critical injuries consistent with a stabbing.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was arrested without incident.

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a statement about Jubilant Sykes’ death. “The suspect will be booked for homicide, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

Law enforcement officials revealed the weapon has been recovered. Details about what led to the stabbing, including the motive, have not been revealed.

“We did learn that the son has a history of mental illness,” Santa Monica Police Department’s Lt. Lewis Gilmour stated. “However, at this point, it’s unclear what circumstances led up, if there was any altercation or argument, we’re investigating that angle right now.”

Loved ones revealed that Jubilant Sykes and his wife, who was present at the incident, were dedicated to helping their son. He lived with his parents.

A neighbor also spoke to ABC 7 about what they witnessed at the time of the stabbing. “I walked over and saw the crime tape and knew that something big had happened. The coroner was here, and it’s just a very quiet neighborhood. It’s very scary. I heard it was a domestic dispute, but it’s just sad when that happens around the holidays.”

Jubilant Sykes Was A Grammy-Nominated Opera Singer

Born in 1954, Jubliant Sykes was raised in Los Angeles and sang soprano as a child. He eventually became a baritone opera singer and released his first album, Jubliant, in 1998.

Sykes sang at various major venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Apollo Theater, and the Barbican Centre. He also sang at major music events, including the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

In 2009, Sykes was nominated for a Grammy for Best Classical Album as Celebrant on the recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. He shared the nomination with conductor Marin Alsop and album producer Steven Epstein.

He released a total of four albums, with his last, Jubilant Sykes Sings Copland and Other Spirituals, in 2010.

Vienna Hayes, Sykes’ cousin, stated he was an “amazing singer, amazing person, amazing personality.

“He was just a light,” she added.