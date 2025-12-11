Famed Food Personality Died of Postpartum Hemorrhaging: Hearing Held on Stacey Hatfield’s Death

The cause of death for Australian wellness and food influencer Stacey Hatfield has been revealed.

The 30-year-old died from postpartum hemorrhage, according to court testimony on Wednesday.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Company, the influencer’s cause of death was confirmed during a court hearing investigating the circumstances surrounding her passing. Hatfield was reportedly with her husband, Nathan Warnecke, and a “birth support worker” when she gave birth to her son in September.

Although the baby was successfully delivered and survived, Hatfield’s condition worsened, prompting an ambulance call. According to ABC, two dozen clinicians worked tirelessly to save her. However, the hospital even ran out of her blood type during the effort. Hatfield ultimately suffered multiple cardiac arrests and passed away.

Birth support worker Emily Lal, known online as “The Authentic Birthkeeper,” attended the couple’s home birth in Seaford, a Melbourne suburb, as confirmed during Wednesday’s court hearing, according to the ABC.

Lal has not yet provided a statement regarding Hatfield’s death. However, it was alleged in court that she had cleaned the house before police arrived the next day, per ABC.

Lal has been temporarily banned from providing healthcare, according to the local outlet Herald Sun.

Stacey Hatfield’s Husband Announced Her Passing in a Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Hatfield gained recognition for advocating a toxin-free lifestyle and natural ingredient-based foods on her Natural Spoonfuls website and Instagram page.

The wellness influencer’s husband, Nathan Warnecke, announced her death on Instagram on October 19.

“Its with heavy heart that I share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate, and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield),” he wrote.

Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield) and her husband, Nathan Warnecke. (Image via GoFundMe)

“Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home,” he added. “Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose, and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

Following Warnecke’s announcement, the couple’s friend, Jon Downie, shared that he had started a GoFundMe page to honor his “beautiful friend Stacey and support her family in the way she always supported those she loved.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $87,000.





