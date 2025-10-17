Expecting ‘Big Brother’ Couple Reveals the Sexes of Upcoming Twins

A Big Brother showmance just revealed the sexes of their twins, and boy (er… girl) was it a surprise!

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who met during season 18 of Big Brother, are expecting twins—a boy and a girl. They recently shared the exciting news with PEOPLE, revealing they discovered it while surrounded by family and friends.

“We opened the gender envelope in front of our close family and friends, then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time,” Nicole told the outlet. “We all found out together, which was really cool, but was not the original plan.”

“I gave the envelope to my mom before the gender reveal party to make a balloon popping game for us, and after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn’t open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first,” she added.

The Couple’s 4-Year-Old Son (and Future Big Brother) is Excited About the Twins…

Their 4-year-old son (and future big brother), Arrow, is also excited to welcome two siblings. Nicole shares, “Arrow said from the moment I was pregnant that he was having a brother and a sister (before we knew it was twins even!).” She adds, “Did I think this combo was too good to be true? Yes! But God is good and we are so blessed!”

Nicole and Victor still have a few months before their babies arrive, but the baby name debates have already begun…”We ironically had one boy name and one girl name picked out, so we will try them out for the next month or so to see if they stick!” she explained.

In August, Nicole and Victor announced they were expecting their second child after three years of trying. A representative for the couple later confirmed to PEOPLE in September that they are expecting twins.

“We were and are ecstatic,” Nicole said. “What a beautiful gift from God! I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the 8-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn’t show until around 20 weeks.”

“I joked there must be two babies in there, and when there really was, I was happy-shocked,” the Big Brother alum quipped. “I’ve always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!”