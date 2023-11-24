Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Harassment 

Andrew Cuomo is being accused of sexual misconduct again and this time it’s coming from his former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso.

Commisso has filed a lawsuit against Cuomo for sexual harassment this week. She alleges that while she worked for ex-NY governor Cuomo in 2020, he subjected her to “humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast.”

One incident took place inside the Executive Mansion in Albany where he allegedly groped her.

According to NY Post, Commisso claims when she rejected “his attempts to engage in sexual acts” and reported it on March 8, 2021, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, “demoted her” from her executive assistant position.

The lawsuit claims former Hochul “also removed her from the Executive Chamber front office, and assigned her to the demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor’s office until moved to other offices, including loss of overtime, ostracism, given little or no work, demotion, and loss of career opportunities and Advancement”

Cuomo’s Attorney Statement

However, Rita Glavin, an attorney for Cuomo, said in a statement on Friday that “Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation. Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.”

Commisso’s Truth

Commisso isn’t backing down, she stated: “I know the truth. He knows the truth. I know what happened and so does he.”

This isn’t the first woman to come out about Cuomo’s inappropriate behavior. In 2021, Cuomo resigned from office after nearly a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment.