Ex-Girlfriend Of Britney Spears’ Fiance Warns Singer To Dump Him Before It’s Too Late, Latest Gossip Says

Did Sam Asgahari‘s ex-girlfriend warn Britney Spears to dump him? One tabloid claims the personal trainer’s romantic history has come back to bite him. Here’s the latest on the “Toxic” singer’s relationship.

Sam Asghari’s Ex Tells Britney Spears ‘Dump Him’?

This week, Star reports Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but she could be walking right into another trap. According to the report, Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend has a suspicion that the fitness expert is using Spears for her fame and money. This tipster is so certain Asghari is bad news that she’s warning Spears to call off the wedding before it’s too late.

“Sam is definitely using Britney,” the mystery woman dishes. “If she wasn’t rich and famous, there’s no way he’d be with her!” And to make matters worse, Asghari announced in a recent interview with the New York Times that he’s put his past as a personal trainer behind him and he’s ready to focus on stunt choreography and acting full-time. “The last thing Britney needs is Sam and his user friends taking advantage of her. She’s already had so many bad people in her life.”

Is Sam Asghari Using Britney Spears For Fame?

We’re not buying a word of this story. First of all, how are we supposed to believe the account of this alleged ex-girlfriend if the tabloid won’t even share her name? The most likely scenario is that she’s lying or doesn’t exist at all. And even if one of Asghari’s former romantic partners was worried for Spears, why would they approach a tabloid instead of Spears herself? The tabloid’s version of events just seems extremely unlikely.

What we do know is that Spears and Asghari have been inseparable for over five years. The world knows they’ve been through hard times as Spears fought to end her conservatorship, and Asghari has been by her side, supporting her all this time. Despite the tabloids’ attacks on Asghari, he insists he’s dedicated to Spears and is in it for the long haul. And from what Asghari shares on Instagram, it looks like he adores Spears.

The Tabloids On Britney Spears

It’s hard to trust anything the tabloids say about Spears. Not too long ago, the Globe reported Spears was near a “breakdown” after consulting a random psychiatrist who has never treated the pop star. Then, In Touch claimed Spears was out for revenge on Justin Timberlake. And more recently, the National Enquirer reported there was a sex tape of Spears circulating on the dark web. Since none of these outrageous stories turned out to be true, we doubt this report from Star is any different.

Our Favorite Deals For The Holidays

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List