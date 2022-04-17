Eva Mendes Supposedly Warning One Of Ryan Gosling’s Co-Stars To ‘Stay Away’ From Her Husband, Recent Rumor Says

Is Eva Mendes worried about one of Ryan Gosling‘s new co-stars? One tabloid claims Mendes is feeling threatened by a certain actress. Here’s the latest gossip about Mendes and Gosling’s relationship.

Eva Mendes ‘Keeping An Eye’ On Ryan Gosling?

This week, Life & Style reports Eva Mendes is wary of Ryan Gosling working with Margot Robbie on the set of their highly-anticipated live-action Barbie movie. Gosling is set to star as Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, and sources say the casting decision is setting off alarm bells for Mendes. “Eva is keeping an eye on him and his new co-star,” an insider dishes. “Their chemistry is off the charts, and Eva can’t help but be jealous.”

Apparently, Mendes has even started showing up on set unannounced to make sure nothing fishy is going on. “While Ryan always seems surprised, he also doesn’t sweat it,” the tipster notes. But things aren’t so friendly between her and Robbie. “Eva told Margot to stay away from Ryan between takes on set,” the snitch whispers. “Deep down she knows there’s nothing to worry about—Ryan is devoted to her and Margot is happily married—still Eva isn’t taking any chances.”

Eva Mendes ‘Jealous’ Of Margot Robbie?

This report is nothing more than an insulting, stereotypical look at an extremely private couple. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes do their best to keep the details of their personal lives out of the spotlight, so it’s laughable that the tabloid pretends to have this much private information about their family. Both Mendes and Gosling are mature, professional actors. Mendes knows what goes into the job, so we’re sure she isn’t worried about Gosling straying.

But most telling is how the magazine brushes right over the fact that Robbie is a married woman. Robbie is in a loving, committed marriage with filmmaker Tom Ackerley—who’s actually working on the Barbie film the magazine is so concerned about.

Nevertheless, the tabloids love to paint her as a scheming seductress determined to romance every male actor she works with. From Brad Pitt to Leonardo DiCaprio, and even to Robert Pattinson, the magazines would have readers believe Robbie has been with every man in Hollywood. But in their six years of marriage, we have no reason to think Robbie has ever strayed from Ackerley.

More Nonsense From The Tabloid

Of course, we know better than to believe just anything Life & Style writes. Back in 2018, the same outlet peddled rumors that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s “on-set chemistry” was becoming a problem in her marriage. The publication also alleged Eva Mendes was demanding Ryan Gosling to propose. Clearly, Life & Style doesn’t really have any insight into any of these celebrities’ personal lives.

