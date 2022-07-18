Dubious Rumor Says Eva Mendes Supposedly Banned Ryan Gosling From Spending Time With Margot Robbie Off Set

Is Eva Mendes a controlling partner? One report says she has rules for how Ryan Gosling is to behave whenever he’s around Margot Robbie. The sex symbols are starring in Barbie together. Apparently, Mendes feels fidelity fears. Here’s what we know.

‘Jealous Eva’s Rules For Ryan’

According to Star, Gosling and Robbie look a little too friendly on the set of Barbie for Mendes’ liking. The cast and crew are bonding like nobody’s business. A source says, “trouble is, Ryan’s just not in a position where he feels comfortable socializing” when his wife’s not around.

When the first photo of Gosling as “Ken” was revealed, Menes commented, “That’s My Ken.” A source says this was no joke: “once filming’s done for the day, Ryan is under strict orders to come straight home… no excuses.” Mendes knows Gosling is flirting with Robbie only for the camera, but she’d still like him home in time for dinner.

What’s Going On With Eva Mendes?

If you look at Eva Mendes’ Instagram page, you won’t find a single photo of her and Ryan Gosling together. You won’t see any photos with her kids either. Gosling has no social media to speak of, last having tweeted in 2017 amid press for Blade Runner 2049. Mendes only has one photo of Gosling on her profile: a promotional image for The Gray Man.

Even commenting “that’s my Ken” constitutes Mendes pulling the curtain back. Even among private couples, Gosling and Mendes keep everything in house. They do not put their personal lives on display, and the dynamics of their relationship remain firmly their own business.

Bearing that in mind, how can Star pretend to know how Mendes feels? Even if this misogynistic story were accurate, it’s not as if Gosling or Mendes would let this news slip. Instead, we’re left with the same old trite about a jealous wife trying to control her husband around a beautiful woman. It’s not hard to see what’s going on here.

The tabloid doesn’t even mention that Robbie herself is happily married for that would break the illusion. Robbie and Gosling are professionals and co-workers. Mendes has decades of experience acting so she’d understand that. This story is insulting to Mendes and just plain dumb.

There’s Ryan Gosling History

Before there was Robbie, tabloids claimed Emma Stone was the homewrecker responsible for splitting Gosling and Mendes. In 2019, Star promised Mendes and Gosling would divorce because he got too close to Claire Foy.

Whether it’s Stone, Foy, or Robbie, one thing is for certain: Gosling and Mendes are still a committed couple. If Mendes really was seething with jealousy over all of his co-stars, then they could not survive together. Henpecked husband stories are a dime-a-dozen in celebrity gossip, so you should disregard this tall tale.

