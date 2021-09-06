Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Having Third Baby To Save Marriage?

Few celebrities keep their relationships as private as Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling do. However, one tabloid claimed the good-looking couple was on the verge of a split a year ago unless Gosling committed to having a third baby with the actress. Gossip Cop is revisiting the details of the story to see where the couple stands today.

Eva Mendes Wants A Third Child To Save The Relationship?

A year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Eva Mendes threatened to leave Ryan Gosling in the dust unless he had a third child with the actress. Apparently, Mendes believed a third child would “save their relationship” after the two experienced significant relationship issues. The struggles between Mendes and Gosling had been going on for some time, according to the tabloid. In the publication, the magazine insisted Mendes and Gosling “had more than their share of ups and downs since hooking up in 2011.”

To add even more intrigue, the magazine quoted an insider close to the couple with first-hand knowledge of the fragile state of their relationship. The source had intimate details on what was causing tension between the two. It credited Gosling’s “grueling work schedule” and “attractive co-stars.” Apparently, Mendes was constantly jealous over the co-stars Gosling worked with, like Clair Foy. “Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is, and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on,” the insider admitted. The quick fix for the reported relationship troubles? A new baby, of course!

Are Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Still Together?

Was any part of the National Enquirer‘s story true? Gossip Cop hardly believes so. First off, Mendes and Gosling are extremely private regarding their relationship. “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me,” Mendes said in an Instagram post. The couple keeps things so private that Mendes doesn’t even post pictures of Gosling on her social media unless the photos are “flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there,’ ” the actress stated. It’s hard to believe an insider would leak private information to this tabloid of all places.

As far as a third child goes, there hasn’t been any proof or reports that Mendes and Gosling were or are expecting. There also doesn’t appear to be any strife between the couple, as they were recently seen with their children on a rare family outing in Los Angeles. According to the paparazzi photos, Mendes was wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger. Although it hasn’t been announced whether or not the two are officially engaged (or married), it hardly seems like something a couple on the verge of breaking up would do.