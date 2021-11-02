Eva Mendes Demanding Ryan Gosling To Get Her A Wedding Ring, ‘She Wants It Soon’?

Is Eva Mendes demanding Ryan Gosling propose to her? One tabloid claims the longtime partners might finally walk down the aisle soon. Let’s check in on the co-stars-turned-parents.

Eva Mendes Tells Ryan Gosling ‘Put A Ring On It’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Eva Mendes is done “pretending that she and Ryan [Gosling] are husband and wife after 10 years together.” After meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, Mendes and Gosling fell in love and went on to have two daughters together. But despite living together and raising a family, Mendes and Gosling still aren’t married.

Now, after spending quarantine together, Mendes knows she wants to be with Gosling forever — but she wants a ring to make it official. “It took a pandemic for Ryan and Eva to realize that they can face any challenge that comes their way,” an inside source muses. “And while they’re committed in every way, Eva has been dropping hints about wanting to get engaged. Ryan jokes that they should just get matching tattoos, but she was adamant: She wants a ring, and she wants it soon.”

What’s Going On With Eva Mendes?

While anything’s possible, we seriously doubt Eva Mendes is pushing Gosling to buy a ring. The couple has been together for ten years now, and neither of them has shown any interest in tying the knot. In fact, both Mendes and Gosling have gone to great lengths to keep their relationship private. We seriously doubt any friends of theirs are spilling their dirt to the tabloids.

The tabloid even claims Mendes is “dropping hints” that she wants a ring without telling Gosling outright. How in the world would a random tabloid snitch know something about Mendes that Gosling doesn’t? It’s totally obvious that this tabloid has no insight into their relationship at all. While Mendes and Gosling may decide to get hitched in the future — you can never say never — we’re absolutely certain Star won’t break the news.

The Tabloids On Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes

This isn’t the only tabloid to get it wrong about Mendes and Gosling’s relationship. Earlier this year, OK! reported Mendes and Gosling secretly got married. Then Woman’s Day alleged they got into a huge public argument. And more recently, OK! reported the couple was trying to have a third baby. Clearly, none of these magazines knows anything about Mendes and Gosling.