‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has left social media buzzing with photos flaunting her impressive weight loss transformation.

The 27-year-old actress portrayed high-schooler Kat Hernandez in 16 episodes of the acclaimed HBO series from 2019 to 2022. In the second season of this drama, Kat experiences a breakdown due to the overwhelming pressure to embrace her body.

In a recently posted online photo, a noticeably slimmer Ferreira posed for a mirror selfie.

Fans quickly pointed out the noticeable changes in Ferreira’s physique, comparing a recent photo to images from a few years ago.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira is trending after this insane transformation👀 pic.twitter.com/BKMhYT1pXk — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 26, 2024

Of course, many skeptical onlookers on X also raised questions about Barbie Ferreira’s weight loss methods.

“Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user wrote. “Hard to believe a massive health trend transpired at the exact time Ozempic became popular,” they added.

Fans Support Barbie Ferreira’s Weight Loss Journey

However, most fans were supportive of the idea of the star possibly using the popular weight loss drug.

A recent shot of a noticeably thinner Ferreira. (Image via Instagram / Barbie Ferreira).

“Even if it is, it is helping cure the obesity pandemic that has taken over this country! God bless Ozempic!” one fan shot back. “Real question, what problem could you possibly have with a very overweight person losing weight on ozempic?” another X user wondered.

Still, some felt celebrating Ferreira’s transformation might be a bit overwrought.

“first of all barbie ferreira was fat not morbidly obese so let’s not w the “yay she’s healthy now!” rhetoric,” yet another fan insisted. “second of all no one is mad she lost weight, what ppl r noticing is that every single fat person is losing weight n that it’s most likely due to a dangerous culture shift,” they added.

Ferreira has looked slimmer in recent weeks. (Image via Instagram / Barbie Ferreira)

Of course, several female celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Rebel Wilson have openly acknowledged using Ozempic, a diabetes medication that can be prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Even male stars such as Fat Joe have been open about their Ozempic use. The veteran rapper claimed the drug helped him drop 200lbs.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, HBO announced that Euphoria will return for a third season. The production is reportedly slated to resume in 2025.

The network has dismissed recent claims that the popular drama series, featuring stars such as Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, might be canceled. These rumors suggested that some of the cast members, who have since blown up, were considering leaving the show.