Enraged Woman Punches Firefighter, Crashes Into Cop Car in Shocking Video

A woman was arrested for allegedly punching a Los Angeles County firefighter and then crashing into an undercover police vehicle in Gardena.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 2600 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, situated between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, in response to a report of a physical altercation involving personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as stated by the Gardena Police Department.

In a video shared by ABC7, a woman is seen striking a member of the county fire department multiple times through the window of his truck.

The firefighter then accompanied the woman across the median to her car, which was still obstructing traffic, and informed her that they were calling 911. In response, the woman got back into her vehicle, circled the block twice, and returned.

She subsequently collided with both the fire truck and an undercover L.A. police car. She tore one of the truck’s tires off in the process.

A wild scene in Gardena as a woman is caught on camera attacking local firefighters before fleeing in her car and leading police on a brief pursuit, crashing into an undercover cop car. Just what set the woman off? Tonight at 11 from ABC7. pic.twitter.com/3FHK1WokbW — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 22, 2024

Investigators subsequently identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jessica Chavez from Inglewood.

Frank Rojas, who witnessed the commotion, recorded it on video. “We were right in front of here, so we could see everything,” Rojas told ABC7.

“I thought when she was going to drive off. She was going to drive off and that was that,” he recalled. “Maybe a police chase or something would ensue after that, but no, I was shocked at the fact she decided to even go back and, like, still hit the car.”

Chavez was arrested for multiple charges, including assaulting a firefighter/EMT, assault with a deadly weapon, and DUI.

The Internet Reacts to a Woman Crashing Into a Cop Car After Punching a Firefighter

Of course, denizens of X (formerly Twitter) weighed in over the shocking footage of the irate woman.

“That’s assault she should receive extra charged for assaulting a first responder,” one X user wrote. “Ol girl bout to have a worse day lmaoo,” a second user quipped. “Why do cops play tag with these idiots. Detain and arrest! Dont let her get in her car and act a fool, wtf,” a third person chimed in.

Another X user lamented how they feel Los Angeles has devolved over the decades.

“Los Angeles is beyond recoverable. It hasn’t been this bad since the seventies… and even then it wasn’t this bad,” they wrote.

However, one user had some empathy for the plight of the fist throwing woman.

“Looks like caregiver….hard work and mentally exhausting….and with heat bad combination…..maybe she had a bad day and lost it,” they speculated. “”Caregiver” needs to go to jail,” a fellow X user shot back.