Emmy-Winning Actor’s Wife Files for Divorce

An Emmy-winning actor’s wife has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Without a Trace star Anthony LaPaglia’s wife, Alexandra Henkel, has decided to end their marriage. Court documents revealed that their date of separation was Sept. 11, and “irreconcilable differences” was the reason for the breakup.

The Emmy-winning actor’s soon-to-be-ex wife is seeking spousal support from him. However, she wants to terminate the court’s ability to award him spousal support.

She also wants to keep her Rolex watch, her engagement ring, and other jewelry. She requested the court to determine how to split the proceeds from the Los Angeles residence they recently sold.

This is LaPagila’s third divorce. He was previously married to his second ex-wife, actress Gia Carides, from 1998 to 2015. They share daughter Bridget, who was born in 2003.

The Emmy-Winning Actor Previously Opened Up About His Wife and Family Life

During a 2024 interview with The Guardian, LaPagila opened up about his home life, including more details about his marriage to Henkel.

“My wife and my daughter are my best friends,” he explained. “There is a big age difference between my wife [33] and I, but I always say she has the mind of an 80-year-old. She has a huge general knowledge, she knows all about opera and if you get her started on the French Revolution, you’re in trouble. She is a prolific reader and an old soul.”

He also spoke about his and Henkel’s huskies.

“Those puppies were a—holes,” he declared while laughing. “We gave them away to good homes but I grew attached to the mother, Luna, and she was attached to me, so she stayed. She sits on the couch with me and watches movie. That’s all I’m doing these days.”

Elsewhere in his interview, LaPaglia spoke about his relationship with his late father, Egidio “Eddie” LaPaglia.

“We had a very adversarial relationship, from day one, until he died,” he recalled. “We were arguing because he wouldn’t take his medication. He had aggressive cancer and he only took Panadol! He told me to go f– myself a few days before he died and that was pretty much the last thing he ever said to me.”