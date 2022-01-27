Elton John Allegedly In ‘First Ever’ Serious Fight With Husband David Furnish Over Health Scare, Rumor Says

Are Elton John and David Furnish fighting? One report says the happy couple is having their first serious squabble. Gossip Cop investigates.

Elton John ‘Butting Heads’ With His Husband?

According to New Idea, Furnish and John cannot get on the same page. John is preparing for his 2023 world tour despite a recent hip surgery. While John insists he’s “doing so well,” Furnish apparently feels differently. A source says, “Elton’s no spring chicken, and strutting around on stage after such a simple fall cause so much damage is worrying to David.”

John doesn’t see it that way. “Elton doesn’t want to let down his fans,” a source reveals. After eight years of marriage, this is the couple’s first serious spat.

What’s Going On With Elton John?

It’s pretty rare to find a heartwarming tabloid story. This one is relatively harmless, for it just frames David Furnish as an understandably concerned husband. That being said, it’s not true at all. For one thing, Elton John and Furnish started dating over 28 years ago, so they’ve had many years to get into an argument.

The basic facts of this story are false. John isn’t just going on tour in 2023; he’s on tour right now. Not only that but it’s his farewell tour. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is going to be John’s last, so he has extra incentive to push himself for his millions of fans. He recently contracted COVID-19, forcing him to delay a few dates.

If New Idea didn’t get the basic facts of his touring schedule correct, then how can it be trusted? It just wants to sow drama in a couple where there isn’t any. Earlier this week, Furnish was helping to promote John’s tour on Instagram. If he wants this to end now, then he’s got a funny way of showing it.

Rocketman Myths Abound

Elton John is a frequent target of New Idea. It routinely publishes articles about his feuds and misdeeds that don’t have a lick of truth in them. Last June, it promised a sequel to Rocketman centered around his feud with Madonna. It once claimed he was living in financial hell over delaying his world tour. John’s got Lion King money, so he’s doing just fine.

This isn’t even the first time this tabloid has tried to stoke drama between John and Furnish. Last year, it said the marriage was in trouble because Furnish was sick of his husband’s shadow. They obviously did not break up. Furnish married a musician, so why would he be angry about touring anyway?

