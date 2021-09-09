Elton John, David Furnish’s Marriage In Trouble: ‘It’s Going To Be Very Tough On Elton,’ Report Says

Have Elton John and David Furnish hit a rough patch? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “in crisis.” Here’s what we know.

Elton John And David Furnish ‘On Different Paths’?

This week’s edition of New Idea claims Elton John and David Furnish’s relationship is unsteady after spending 28 years together. The magazine notes that the couple was spotted looking “tense” aboard a yacht in Nice, France, and it may be because of Furnish’s new career path. The Canadian film producer recently announced he’d be teaming up with Meghan Markle to produce Pearl, a new animated family series for Netflix. “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” Furnish said of his new project.

As exciting as his new series is, the outlet suggests John isn’t happy about Furnish spending time away from him to work on it. An inside source confides, “David is outgrowing being ‘Mr. Elton’ at this point in his life and wants his own recognition and independence.” And as John prepares to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he reportedly fears not having his husband’s support.

“Performing takes so much out of Elton. Putting on these high-energy shows requires so much of him both physically and mentally — so if David is off doing his own thing and not there to lend his support, it’s going to be very tough on Elton,” the insider reveals. “Elton depends on him for everything. He won’t make a single decision without running it by David first!”

David Furnish ‘Outgrowing’ Elton John?

The portrait this tabloid paints of John and Furnish is bizarre to say the least. First of all, Pearl isn’t Furnish’s first gig. Furnish has been a widely recognized film producer since the late ’90s. We doubt that this is the first time in 28 years that Furnish and John have had career obligations at the same time. We’re sure they’re fully capable of working on separate projects without their marriage falling apart.

Elton John recently posted a sweet photo of him, his husband, and their two sons all wearing matching custom Versace robes with a caption thanking Donatella Versace, writing, “You made our Summer so glamourous.” John even tagged Furnish in the post. Since this photo was taken in Nice, France — the same city where John and Furnish allegedly had such a “tense” time — we’re guessing their vacation was an overall positive experience.

On the very same trip, David Williams, a comedian and friend of the couple, posted a photo with John and Furnish. In that picture, John and Furnish were all smiles. It seems the photo the tabloid used from their yacht trip was misleading, and the couple had a great time in France.

The Tabloid On Marriages In Crisis

This wouldn’t be the first time New Idea made up a story about a struggling celebrity marriage. Earlier this year the tabloid claimed Nicole Kidman was jealous of Keith Urban working with other women. Then the magazine alleged George Clooney needed a break from his “controlling” wife, Amal. The magazine even reported Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’s marriage was “in crisis.” Obviously, New Idea is no expert on celebrity marriages.