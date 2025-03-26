Elon Musk’s DOGE to Investigate Signal Group Chat Incident

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are now investigating the Signal group chat incident involving Trump administration officials.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this week, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was added to the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s group chat on the Signal app. This happened days before the airstrike in Yemen.

In the chat, Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio, and others discussed the attack on the Houthis.

However, Goldberg wasn’t supposed to be on the group chat. He assumed this was a prank until the airstrike was carried out hours later.

Pete Hegseth addressed what happened by declaring, “Nobody was texting war plans.”

Now, Waltz stated he has tapped Elon Musk and DOGE to assist in the situation.

“I just talked to Elon on the way here,” Waltz said during his interview on Fox News Tuesday. “We have the best technical minds looking at how this happened.”

The White House has also confirmed that DOGE is involved. The department’s team is working with other teams to make communications “more secure and efficient.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also spoke out about the situation on Fox News Tuesday. “Elon Musk’s team of experts is looking at this,” she said. “And the National Security Council is all digging into this matter to ensure this could never happen again.”

House Democrats Demand Attorney General Pam Bondi Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Group Text Breach

ABC News further reported that five House Democrats have sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting that she appoint an independent special counsel to investigate the group text breach.

“This remarkably careless and dangerous episode calls into question the integrity of our national security procedures and the security of our most sensitive military and intelligence information,” the letter reads. “Given the gravity of this error and the need for independent review, we believe that your appointment of a special counsel to investigate the conduct of these senior administration officials in this case is both urgent and necessary.”

Reps. Dan Goldman, Jason Crow, Mikie Sherrill, Pat Ryan, and Wesley Bell sent the letter.