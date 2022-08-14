Dubious Gossip Says Ellen Pompeo Apparently Caught Without Wedding Ring, Supposedly Looked Miserable On Vacation With Husband

Is Ellen Pompeo headed for divorce? One tabloid claims she and her husband seemed tense on their recent Mediterranean vacation. Here’s the latest gossip about the couple’s 15-year marriage.

Ellen Pompeo Hiding ‘Marriage Woes’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports that despite basking in the sunny paradise of coastal Italy, Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, seemed blue on their recent vacation. Sources noticed that the Grey’s Anatomy actress was hitting the town without her wedding ring, only feeding fears that the couple was struggling.

The outlet reminds readers that Pompeo has been frank about the obstacles she and her husband have faced. “He did say the other day, ‘Don’t you think you could work a little less now?’? Pompeo once admitted.

She also confessed that her intimate scenes on Grey’s have bothered Ivery in the past. “In the beginning, it was really hard for him,” Pompeo revealed. “He was like, ‘This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that?'” So, now sources fear Pompeo’s career has become too much for Ivery to handle.

Ellen Pompeo ‘Unhappy’ With Chris Ivery?

After looking into the tabloid’s claims, we have a hard time buying its story. First of all, Pompeo and Ivery have been together for almost 20 years now—17 of which Pompeo has been working on Grey’s Anatomy. Ivery is completely allowed to complain every now and then, but that doesn’t mean he and Pompeo are on the brink of divorce.

Furthermore, it seems like Pompeo is ready to take a step back from working so much—at least on Grey’s Anatomy. The show recently announced that Pompeo would be reducing her on-screen presence starting next season, leaving her future on the show uncertain. It seems that, while she isn’t taking a step back from acting altogether, Pompeo is ready to broaden her horizons after 17 years on the show.

And finally, while the paparazzi may have caught Pompeo frowning or going out sans wedding ring, the vacation wasn’t a bust. Just last month, Pompeo posted a beautiful photo of Ivery and their son riding a Vespa in Rome. She captioned the image “I miei due grandi Amori,” which translates to, “My two great loves.”

While Pompeo and Ivery have likely had their problems just like any other married couple, it doesn’t seem like their marriage is in any danger at the moment.

Other Missing Rings From The Tabloid

This is a PSA: If you are famous and married, do not go out without your ring! The tabloids never fail to catch celebrities missing their wedding rings and almost always point to it as a sign of disaster. And Woman’s Day is one of the worst about it. All the way back in 2020, the outlet reported Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were on the rocks after the actress was spotted without her wedding band.

Then the magazine claimed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were headed for divorce after the comedian was spotted shopping without her wedding ring. And earlier this year, the publication alleged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were splitting up after the pop star was photographed without her engagement ring. Unsurprisingly, all of these couples are still together and going strong. Obviously, a missing wedding ring isn’t the red flag that the tabloids pretend it is.

