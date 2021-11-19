Ellen Pompeo Allegedly Quitting ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After ‘Toxic’ Allegations, Suspicious Source Claims

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy for good? One report says the show has turned toxic, and she wants no part of it anymore. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pompeo Takes a Powder!’

According to the National Enquirer, Pompeo is planning to quit the show because it’s a toxic environment to be in. Former cast member Isaiah Washington recently spoke out about how toxic Patrick Dempsey was before his exit. Washington was kicked off the show for homophobic language directed at gay castmate T. R. Knight, but now he says he was really fired because Dempsey made a big deal out of it.

“Ellen is feeling eyes burning holes in her back,” a source says. Pompeo thinks she “could have done more to protect her co-stars and now she’s convinced she needs to get out before more unpleasant details are revealed and she’ll be painted as the bad guy,” the source concludes.

What’s Next For Ellen Pompeo

The whole angle of this story doesn’t really make any sense. QAnon follower Washington was let go over using the F slur multiple times on the set, but now he says he was really let go as part of an agenda to cover up for Dempsey. Washington now says the slur was directed at Dempsey, not Knight.

Now, one could argue that using this language at all would be enough reason to let someone go, but Washington doesn’t see it that way. He says he was “used as a scapegoat” and that Pompeo was paid off for her silence. Pompeo has not addressed Washington’s recent allegations, nor does she have any reason to.

The story makes Pompeo out to be a toxic person, but she’s not the one hurling homophobic slurs around. It sure looks like she was backing up her co-stars Knight and Dempsey and not Washington. She welcomed Dempsey back to Grey’s Anatomy last year, so it looks like there are no issues there, toxic or otherwise.

The Enquirer only tells one version of events, Washington’s version, in an attempt to paint Pompeo as the bad guy. Furthermore, how would quitting prevent stories from coming out? Allegations tend to come in floods. There’s no sign that Pompeo plans to leave Grey’s Anatomy any time soon, so this story is completely false.

Other Bogus Stories

The Enquirer doesn’t know anything about Pompeo’s life or her plans. It claimed she was furious with Dempsey for returning to the show, but by all accounts, she had a great experience. It also ran a preposterous story about Pompeo coming between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. That’s just absurd, and it came to nothing.

Toxic workplaces are quickly becoming a tabloid staple. This very outlet called Tamron Hill out for supposed toxic behavior. Part of DeGeneres’ legacy could be a whole new tabloid trope. Pompeo’s not sweating this story, so it should be disregarded.