Ellen DeGeneres Slammed For ‘Cash Grab’ Skincare Line Despite $370 Million Net Worth By Anonymous Insiders

Did Ellen DeGeneres create a skincare line just as an easy cash grab? One tabloid claims DeGeneres’ new business was extremely misguided, given her recent scandals. Here’s what we know.

Ellen DeGeneres Makes Major ‘Beauty Blunder’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports the launch of Ellen DeGeneres’ new skincare line wasn’t well-received. A couple of weeks ago, the talk show host enthusiastically announced she had made a new skincare line called Kind Science. However, people were quick to point out the irony of the name. “Honestly, it sounded like a joke at first,” an inside source dishes. “And a tone-deaf one at that.”

The public has perceived DeGeneres as less than kind in the last year after former staffers accused her of reigning over a toxic workplace. While DeGeneres has adamantly apologized and worked hard to salvage her reputation, fans aren’t quite ready to buy her new brand. “The reaction to her beauty brand hasn’t been, well, kind,” a tipster confides. “People are calling it a quick cash grab by someone who’s worth $370 million and doesn’t need any more money in their bank account.”

Ellen DeGeneres Getting ‘Bad Press’ Once Again?

As the tabloid said, DeGeneres doesn’t need the money. Knowing that, it’s unclear how this new brand is a cash grab. Will it make her money? Sure, but we’re certain the profits will pale in comparison to what she already has. So, why is she doing it? Well, according to and her co-founder, Victoria Jackson, as they get older, they’re tired of being told makeup is the only way to look good.

“I think it’s important for the industry. When women are getting older, they think to put more and more makeup on their faces as somehow they’re going to look younger. As you age, you still want to look great, but [we’re about] changing some of those misconceptions,” Jackson said. She and DeGeneres seem like they truly believe in the products, so we doubt they made them for a quick and easy cash-grab. Even if it was, it certainly doesn’t seem like DeGeneres has been at all impacted by the latest wave of criticism. She just had the Duchess of Sussex on her show, so the negativity seems fairly limited.

The Tabloid On Ellen DeGeneres

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has had some mediocre coverage of DeGeneres. Last year, the magazine claimed DeGeneres was quitting her show to have a baby with her wife. Then the outlet alleged DeGeneres’ marriage was falling apart since she couldn’t contain her jealousy over her wife’s business ventures. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t a reliable source when it comes to Ellen DeGeneres.