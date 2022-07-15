Dubious Rumor Said Ellen DeGeneres Supposedly Faced Cash Crunch After Show’s Cancellation Last Year

Did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi struggle after the cancellation of the comedian’s talk show? Twelve months ago, one report said the two were fighting constantly over money problems stemming from the end of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now that her talk show has come to an end, DeGeneres and de Rossi should have come to a head by now. Let’s look back on the story to see what really went down.

Miserable Couple Has Miserable Fight

Per Woman’s Day, DeGeneres looked tense in Montecito because she and de Rossi couldn’t pay the bills. A source said the end of the Ellen DeGeneres Show meant the end of prosperity for the couple: “This was her show and her fall, so by the time the team got paid out, there wasn’t anything left for Ellen.” The two apparently had plenty of money in property but precious little in hand, leaving them panicked and at each other’s throats.

RELATED: Sketchy Insider Says Reese Witherspoon’s Supposed $1 Billion Marriage Falling Apart

We openly laughed at this story for it provided among the flimsiest evidence on record. DeGeneres was spotted looking stern while de Rossi held a phone in her hand. The outlet used the caption, “Calling in the lawyers?” It didn’t even look like the phone was turned on, let alone calling a lawyer for money issues.

This story was busted because it was ludicrous. DeGeneres was worth $370 million when this story came out. She’s got enough money to lose millions every year for a century. The end of Ellen is the end of an era, but wouldn’t end her prosperity.

Is Ellen DeGeneres Broke?

Since this story came out, Ellen DeGeneres made $10 million, so she’s up to $380 million according to Forbes. She and Portia de Rossi did not split up when the show ended, so we were right to debunk this story.

When the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end, de Rossi sat tearing up in the front row. They’re obviously as strong now as they ever have been. DeGeneres and de Rossi are hanging in Rwanda just like they always planned to. They share a gorilla sanctuary there. Having the money to both fund a sanctuary and fly there are just more signs that DeGeneres is not strapped for cash.

A Degenerate Source Of News

Woman’s Day would love nothing more than for DeGeneres and de Rossi to split up. Back in 2018, it promised de Rossi would get divorced. Every couple of months since then, it trots out another ludicrous reason, yet DeGeneres and de Rossi are still together. Woman’s Day is not a valid source for information on this or really any couple.

More Stories From Suggest