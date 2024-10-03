ellen-degeneres-reveals-cosmetic-procedures-she-gave-up-amid-ongoing-health-issues

In her final stand-up special, Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval, the veteran comedian shared her experiences with cosmetic procedures. In the special, which dropped on Sept. 24, the 66-year-old TV personality claimed she quit “doing Botox and filler.”

“I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me,” Ellen details near the start of the show. “I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity.”

“Hey, if I look older than when you saw me last, it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last,” she continued. “And also, I stopped doing Botox and filler.”

After a chorus of yucks and applause, DeGeneres admitted she used to undergo cosmetic procedures on the regular.

“I used to do Botox and filler back when I didn’t care what other people thought of me,” she explained. “Such a waste of time to worry about what others think of us. Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing, we don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking.”

Later in the special, Ellen also got candid about ongoing medical issues.

DeGeneres revealed that following a bone density test, she learned she had “full-on osteoporosis.”

“I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” she mused about the bone-weakening disease. “It’s hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.”

Ellen also detailed medical professionals breaking the news to her quite bluntly.

“I had excruciating pain one day, and I thought I tore a ligament or something, and I got an MRI, and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis. I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it just happens at your age.’”

DeGeneres also admitted to dealing with mental health issues in the wake of allegations of toxic workplace conditions on her daytime talk show. She entered therapy and ended up with a laundry list of diagnoses.

“So, I have ADD, I have OCD, I’m losing my memory. But I think I’m well-adjusted because I obsess on things, but I don’t have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” she explained. “So, it takes me all the way around to being well-adjusted, I think.”

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval is currently streaming on Netflix.