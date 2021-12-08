Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi’s Marriage ‘Make Or Break’ Amid Career Disputes, Latest Rumor Says

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi breaking up? One report says the two are on the verge of divorce because of different career pursuits. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Make Or Break Time’

According to OK!, de Rossi and DeGeneres disagree about what will happen when Ellen ends. A source says DeGeneres “has already mapped everything out — trips, fundraising events and flipping more real estate.” She assumed de Rossi would stand by her side through it all, but the Arrested Development star is done staying in the shadows.

Friends of the two fear they could be heading toward another rough patch. “Ellen has always pulled the strings in this relationship,” an insider insists. She deliberately steered de Rossi away from acting. A source concludes now that de Rossi is “finally standing up for herself, this is Ellen’s chance to do the right thing.”

What’s Next For Portia De Rossi?

Portia de Rossi decided to retire from acting in 2018, save for any future seasons of Arrested Development. “I was approaching 45 and I was just wondering, is there something that I could tackle now that I’ve never done before that would be very challenging and different,” de Rossi explained on Ellen. “I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business.”

It doesn’t sound like DeGeneres was exerting any pressure. After all, the two had been together for over a decade while DeGeneres did her talk show and de Rossi acted. De Rossi was in a slew of projects before retiring, so it’s not like she was out of work or anything.

This story misunderstands de Rossi’s decision to focus on philanthropy, so it should be disregarded. Tabloids constantly announce a divorce for these two, yet they’re still happily married.

Other Tall Tales

OK! once promised de Rossi and DeGeneres would renew their vows, but that didn’t happen. Gossip Cop debunked its story about DeGeneres grooming Kristen Bell to take over Ellen. Bell is extremely busy as is and doesn’t host a talk show.

DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t have a baby through IVF either. This tabloid always misses the mark with DeGeneres stories. In all likelihood, she and de Rossi probably haven’t even discussed what comes after Ellen. They’ve both got a lot going on beyond the show, so it shouldn’t be too hard to stay busy. Maybe they’ll celebrate with gorillas as some tabloids have said.

