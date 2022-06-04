Ellen DeGeneres Allegedly Planned Post-Show Trip To Avoid Divorce And End Of ‘Rocky Marriage,’ Dubious Insider Claimed

Is Ellen DeGeneres desperately trying to save her marriage to Portia de Rossi? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the talk-show host was planning a romantic getaway to reignite the spark in her marriage. Let’s check back in on the famous couple.

Ellen DeGeneres Planned To ‘Leave The Drama Behind’?

Last May, the Heat reported Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were on the brink of divorce. According to the article, as DeGeneres faced the end of her talk show, she wanted to turn her attention to saving her marriage—and gorillas. DeGeneres had recently explained how she wanted to expand her efforts at her Rwandan gorilla sanctuary. But according to the outlet’s sources, she was also planning to reignite the spark she and de Rossi had lost in their 14 years of marriage.

“[DeGeneres is] hoping this trip will help fix their rocky marriage. The two had a great time on their last trip, and they hope to reconnect away from all the stress of the show,” the tipster dished. “There’s a gentle and sincere side to Ellen—it’s who Portia fell in love with, and who she’s hoping to find again in Africa.”

Is Ellen DeGeneres Working To Save Her ‘Rocky Marriage’?

Our response to this article has a few layers. First of all, the outlet didn’t provide any kind of exclusive insight with this article. Last May, DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she planned to travel to Africa to help establish her educational campus dedicated to preserving the gorilla population. So, no, the Heat wasn’t wrong, but it also wasn’t breaking any kind of significant news.

As for the magazine’s claim that DeGeneres would be trying to save her marriage with the trip, we’re calling foul. There is absolutely no evidence to suggest DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage is or was ever on the rocks. In fact, the outlet cleverly fails to mention that the Rwandan gorilla sanctuary was a gift from de Rossi.

And before their trip to Rwanda, DeGeneres and de Rossi landed in Morocco for a romantic vacation. While we admit that everyone needs a break from time to time, we just aren’t seeing a marriage that’s in need of saving.

The Tabloids On Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi

This is far from the first time we’ve called out a magazine for inventing turmoil for DeGeneres and de Rossi. Earlier this year, the Globe alleged de Rossi ordered DeGeneres to “get help” as they struggled with their marriage. And Woman’s Day even claimed the couple nearly divorced when the comedian’s toxic workplace scandal broke. Obviously, none of these publications has the couple’s best interests in mind.

