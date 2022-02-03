Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi falling apart? One report says the Arrested Development star has asked for an open relationship, and DeGeneres was not receptive. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Portia Wants An Open Marriage’?

Per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.

Friends recently discussed marital monogamy with de Rossi. “Some admitted they’d explored an open marriage, and others were open to trying,” a source says. De Rossi was fascinated, but DeGeneres was appalled. An insider says, “She thinks, ‘Why even get married then?’ Things got pretty heated.”

A source notes that there’s a jealous streak in DeGeneres. One of her exes even said of the talk show host, “She was terrified that I wanted to be with a man.” After so many years together, de Rossi “is clearly feeling antsy,” a source says, leaving their marriage in shambles.

What’s Going On With Ellen DeGeneres?

These so-called sources claim to know a whole lot about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. It knows what their friends talk about, and it knows about the Finding Nemo star’s deep insecurities. It even claims to know what “she thinks.” No one, not even de Rossi, could say with certainty what DeGeneres thinks.

Since this entire story relies on this shady testimony, Gossip Cop won’t give it the time of day. DeGeneres just posted a lovely Instagram message that quells this supposed marital drama in one fell swoop. “I can’t imagine my life without you in it,” DeGeneres writes. “I’m so, so glad you were born.”

Many More Bogus Stories

Life & Style frequently targets Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, yet it never seems to get the story right. In 2019, it claimed she was retiring from daytime talk, yet she’s still on the air. It called her beauty brand a shameless cash grab while ignoring her actual age-related motivation for launching it.

Time and again, Gossip Cop debunks this outlet for its DeGeneres divorce stories, but they’re still married and happy. If this outlet was actually accurate, DeGeneres would be divorced and retired by now. We can’t claim to know how DeGeneres thinks, but it sure looks like she’s still smitten. With nothing other than some anonymous so-called sources, this story doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

