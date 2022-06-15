Dubious Insider Claims Ellen DeGeneres Is Apparently Begging Friends To Boycott Kelly Clarkson’s Show

Is Ellen DeGeneres really trying to take down Kelly Clarkson? One report says the now-retired talk show host is urging her friends not to go on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Is DeGeneres really planning revenge from her couch? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ellen Un-Generous!’

According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres is using whatever power she has left in Hollywood to take down Clarkson. Before DeGeneres absconds to Africa to see gorillas, she is telling her high-profile friends like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian to avoid Clarkson’s talk show.

“Ellen is still schmoozing and boozing some very powerful people and telling them Kelly is out of her depth and she’s willing to bet on her falling flat on her face,” an insider says. DeGeneres apparently plans to return to Los Angeles with a bigger and better talk show, so she wants Clarkson as wounded as possible.

A mole claims DeGeneres is livid over Clarkson’s good reputation. The toxic workplace allegations sullied DeGeneres’ standing with the public, but Clarkson faces no such drama. “It burns her that Kelly’s been lined up as this Little Miss Wonderful, while she’s been hung out to dry,” the mole reveals. Another source thinks DeGeneres just needs to move on: “Ellen needs to cut her losses and give Kelly a break.”

Where’s Ellen DeGeneres?

Contrary to this report, DeGeneres is not in Los Angeles at all. She and Portia de Rossi fled to Turkey to begin what should be a long and pleasant vacation. The two should make their way to Africa soon where de Rossi is planning a birthday present in the form of their gorilla sanctuary. It sure looks like Clarkson is the last thing on her mind.

While no one knows exactly what the future holds for DeGeneres, Gossip Cop seriously doubts she would retire from her show only to return with another morning talk show. Why bother retiring if she was just going to come back? It seems like this tabloid is just desperate for drama, so it’s pitting the reputations of Clarkson and DeGeneres against one another.

If DeGeneres descends on Clarkson, then she’s done an excellent job of hiding it. She hasn’t said a word about her heir apparent in some time, so there’s no way of proving any animosity in the first place.

Last year, this very outlet claimed Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t land guests. Less than a year later, she suddenly has enough power to block guests from visiting Clarkson. These two stories are totally incompatible, so you shouldn’t trust them.

This isn’t the first time the Enquirer has pitted DeGeneres and Clarkson against one another. It claimed Clarkson won the daytime war. It also claimed Drew Barrymore was insulting DeGeneres as well. These stories weren’t accurate and just prove how desperate for drama this tabloid is. DeGeneres is quietly enjoying a nice vacation, so this story is false.

