Elisabeth Moss Trying To Convert Jack Nicholson To Scientology?

Is Elisabeth Moss trying to get Jack Nicholson back into acting and trying to convert him to Scientology? According to one tabloid, that’s exactly what’s happening, and sources close to the actress say Moss is “eager to work with the acting great.” Gossip Cop investigates the narrative further to find out what’s going on.

Elisabeth Moss ‘Has Her Heart Set’ On Working With Jack Nicholson?

According to the National Enquirer, Elisabeth Moss won’t stop until she gets to work with Jack Nicholson. Apparently, Moss is “obsessed with Jack,” insiders claim. In fact, one reason Moss wants to work with Nicholson so badly is that he’s “one of the biggest influences on her career.” Although Nicholson hasn’t taken an acting gig since 2010, Moss continues to badger him and “usually gets what she wants,” sources dish.

But Moss’ sole focus isn’t getting Nicholson an acting job. According to the insider, she also wants to convert him to Scientology. As “Scientology’s new queen,” Moss thinks it would be a “major plus” to sign The Shining star to Scientology. Sources dish Nicholson “has no problem with the religion, and Elisabeth knows this,” making the Handmaid’s Tale star even more confident she can convert him. Although Tom Cruise attempted to convert Nicholson to Scientology before, Moss “thinks she can do what even Tom Cruise couldn’t.”

Is Jack Nicholson Getting Back Into Acting With Elisabeth Moss’s Help?

As iconic as a farewell performance from Nicholson would be, the National Enquirer‘s story is entirely bogus. Nicholson has not and will never have any intention of getting back into acting. In fact, Mike Flanagan, who directed Doctor Sleep and tried getting the actor for a cameo, said Nicholson is “very serious about being retired.”

Even Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson, said he and his grandfather “don’t talk about acting much.” So, it doesn’t appear like Nicholson is waiting to jump back into Hollywood again. From what we can tell, the tabloid is just throwing Elisabeth Moss’ name and her religion in the story to only add the intrigue, as she probably has no intention of converting Nicholson to Scientology or changing his mind about acting.

The Tabloids And Jack Nicholson

Since Jack Nicholson has retired, outlets aren’t shying away from creating false stories about his life. For example, the National Enquirer once claimed Nicholson’s weight had become life-threatening. Apparently, Nicholson was “clocking in at around 350 pounds and knows he’s a sorry sight.” Essentially, the outlet was body-shaming another actor and wasn’t really concerned about Nicholson’s health. The man’s retired, and instead of giving him space, the magazines blatantly disrespect Nicholson.