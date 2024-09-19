Electric Car Crash Kills 2 Passengers, Burns Bodies ‘Beyond Recognition’

An electric car driver crashed into a New York apartment building, resulting in the deaths of two people who were burned beyond recognition.

The driver of a vehicle, reportedly a Tesla, lost control around 9:10 a.m. They veered onto a sidewalk before colliding with a tree. They then crashed into a building on Battle Avenue, according to David Chong, the commissioner of public safety in White Plains.

Responding officers and fire personnel successfully removed the burned vehicle from the building, per NBC. Tragically, the two occupants inside the car were discovered deceased and “burned beyond recognition,” authorities stated.

Two additional residents of the building received treatment from EMS for unspecified injuries and have since been released. A bystander passing by the scene suffered injuries from shrapnel related to the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, according to police reports.

Authorities Identify Victims of the Deadly Electric Car Crash

Authorities reported that Millie Ortiz Sheehan, 70, and her daughter-in-law, Diana Trochez Sheehan, 36, lost their lives in the accident. Millie is married to Francis Sheehan, a member of the Greenburgh Town Council. Meanwhile, Diana is wed to a Scarsdale Fire Captain, who also shares the name Francis Sheehan.

Investigators said the pair had just dropped off Diana’s two kids at daycare when they were heading down the hill when the crash occurred. It’s unclear whether speed was a factor or if the crash resulted from user or vehicle error.

Ron Williams’ family resides in the unit that sustained the most severe damage.

“[My daughter] went to work just 15 minutes before and my grandson is in college, so thank God he wasn’t there,” Williams told local outlet News 12 Westchester.

Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath were deeply saddened for the two victims and their families.

“It’s just kind of scary to see what happened. We walk outside every day, we walk around, and just to see and hear what happened it’s pretty sad,” White Plains local Yesica Genis told the outlet.