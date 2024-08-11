eight-time-pga-tour-winner-chi-chi-rodriguez-dies-at-88

Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez, a PGA legend widely regarded as one of the most charismatic figures in golf, has passed away at the age of 88.

The announcement of Rodriguez’s death on Thursday was made by Carmelo Javier Ríos, a senator from Rodriguez’s homeland of Puerto Rico. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, via the AP. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

Born on October 23, 1935, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, he faced a near-fatal battle with rickets and tropical sprue at the age of four, both chronic deficiency diseases. Named Juan Antonio Rodriguez, he earned the nickname “Chi Chi” during his childhood while playing baseball.

PGA Tour legend Chi Chi Rodriguez circa 2022. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Ellis Island Honors Society)

Juan ‘Chi Chi’ Rodriguez’s PGA Career Had Humble Beginnings

Rodriguez reportedly learned to play golf by striking tin cans with a stick from a guava tree. He later perfected his game working as a caddie.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 before joining the PGA Tour in 1960. Over his 21-year career, he achieved eight tournament victories and was a member of one Ryder Cup team.

Today we lost the great Chi Chi Rodriguez. Many of you of a certain age will remember this from Les Nessman from WKRP in Cincinnati🤣 pic.twitter.com/QvLoqO1t09 — James Reyes (@jamesreyes) August 9, 2024

His first of eight tour victories came in 1963 when he won the Denver Open. The next year, he secured two more wins. He continued his success until 1979 with a victory at the Tallahassee Open.

From 1985 to 2002, he amassed 22 wins on the Champions Tour, totaling over $7.6 million in career earnings. In recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the PGA World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Of course, Rodriguez was renowned for his playful antics on the fairway. These included twirling his club like a sword—an act he dubbed his “matador routine”—and performing a celebratory dance, often featuring a shuffling salsa step, after sinking a birdie putt.

If you're like me and played golf for a long time, I have no doubt you've made a putt and done the Chi Chi Rodriguez sword dance. One of golf's greatest characters. RIP. pic.twitter.com/CKHycdXGHD — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 9, 2024

While he claimed his antics were all in good fun, they frequently annoyed his fellow players.

In 1979, Rodriguez established the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation. A decade later, in 1989, he received the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the U.S. Golf Association, in recognition of his exemplary sportsmanship.