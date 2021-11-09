Ed Sheeran Sparks Fear After Wild Night Out And Too Much Partying?

Is Ed Sheeran worrying his loved ones after a wild night out? One tabloid claims Sheeran has gone back on his vow to kick the booze and cigarettes. Let’s check in on the “Bad Habits” singer.

Ed Sheeran ‘Leaves His Clean And Sober Lifestyle Behind’?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports Ed Sheeran may be back to his partying ways. While Sheeran once rejoiced that he had quit smoking and stopped drinking after his first child was born, recent sightings of Sheeran have people concerned he’s fallen off the wagon. Earlier this month, the singer was spotted outside of a bar puffing on a cigarette with a drink in hand.

“He’s had problems in the past, so it’s a huge red flag,” an insider dishes. “Some of those close to Ed are worried.” Sheeran once spoke about his tendency to over-indulge. “If I’m gonna drink, I kind of see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles of wine,” the “A-Team” singer explained. “It’s all fun and games at the start… and then it starts getting just sad.”

Apparently, it was his wife Cherry Seaborn who helped him kick his vices. And after Seaborn saw the photos of Sheeran back with the booze, she knew she had to do something. “She gave him a bit of a telling off afterward,” the tipster reveals. “She trusts Ed, but is keeping him on a tight leash.”

Ed Sheeran Disappointing His Family With Boozy Night Out?

This report is blowing things way out of proportion. Sheeran simply had a night out with friends, nothing more. He never said he quit drinking, he just said he does it less now. As for the smoking, we don’t know if that was just a one-time social thing or if he’s back to it. Either way, it’s his life and he’s free to do as he pleases. There’s nothing immediately concerning about a single night on the town, so we doubt anyone in his life is panicking.

Besides, it wasn’t long after his night out that he tested positive for COVID-19 and went into self-isolation. We seriously doubt he was doing much carousing while in quarantine. And now, the singer is feeling better and ready to get back to work, and there haven’t been any more reports of boozy nights out for the singer. It’s obvious the tabloid was just taking advantage of Sheeran’s openness about his past struggles to shame him.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has been wrong about a celebrity’s health. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Kelly Clarkson was stress-eating and gaining weight during her divorce battle. Then the outlet alleged Chrissy Teigen sparked health fears with her plastic surgery addiction. And more recently, the magazine reported Selena Gomez triggered health fears with her unrecognizable appearance. Clearly, Life & Style has no insight into celebrities’ health.