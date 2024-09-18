Eagles Hitmaker JD Souther Dead at 78, Days After Final Performance

JD Souther, a musician best known for co-writing some of the biggest hits for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17. He was 78.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Souther died peacefully in his New Mexico home days before he was set to launch a tour, starting in Phoenix, Arizona. His death was confirmed by a representative of the Eagles. No specific cause of death has been revealed.

Born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, Souther started in the music industry in 1965. He formed the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band with Chris Hillman and Richie Furay. The bandmates stayed together long enough to release two albums before going their separate ways.

JD Souther began co-writing songs with the Eagles bandmates in the 1970s. He also dated Ronstadt around the same time.

Decades after his career began, Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was also dubbed “a principal architect of the Southern California sound and a major influence on a generation of songwriters.”

Among the songs he is best known for co-writing for the Eagles are “Best of My Love,” “Heartache Tonight,” “How Long,” and “New Kid in Town.” He co-wrote Ronstadt’s “Faithless Love.”

Other musicians JD Souther worked with were James Taylor, George Strait, and The Chicks.

Rita Wilson Pays Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ JD Souther

Following the news that JD Souther suddenly passed away, actress Rita Wilson took to Instagram to pay tribute to the musician.

“This one hurts. My dear friend, songwriter, and artist, JD Souther, has passed away. JD gave us so much in his music,” Wilson wrote. She further explained that the musician’s influence on her was massive.

She continued, “I cut two of his songs for my first album, Am/Fm , Faithless Love (Harmony by Vince Gill) and Prisoner in Disguise, which was a bonus track, and on which he sang the harmony. At Joe’s Pub, he came in and sang with me for my first ever show in NYC. You can imagine what that feels like to sing with one of your hero’s on a song he wrote.”

Recalling JD Souther’s most memorable moments, Wilson wrote, “ One time, he came over for dinner before a show in LA, and lost his wallet, which delayed him for the show. We eventually found it the next day. It made for an exciting start to the show, though!”

She went on to add, “JD at his most intimate and real. He will be greatly missed. But, his music lives on. Rest in Peace and music, sweet JD.”